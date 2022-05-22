North Little Rock notebook

Argenta Library set

to host blood drive

Argenta Library and Hospice Homecare are hosting a community health fair and blood drive June 3 at Argenta Library.

According to a news release, 20 vendors will set up shop at the fair to provide members of the community resources and information on healthcare needs. There will also be live music, and food from VP's BBQ & Soulfood.

The Arkansas Blood Institute will also have its Bloodmobile at the fair from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for those interested in donating Blood. The Arkansas Department of Health will be administering free covid-19 and flu vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Arkansas Blood Institute recommends people who want to donate blood to make an appointment by contacting (877) 340-8777 or by visiting arkbi.org. The fare is open and free to the public.

Chamber schedules

event for June 16

The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce will host a "business after hours" event June 16 at Argenta Plaza from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will serve as an opportunity for local business leaders to network and relax, according to a news release. The theme of the event is "A Night in the Caribbean." Those looking to attend can purchase tickets in advance through the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce for $15, which includes hors d'oeuvres, adult beverages, live music and door prizes.

Members and guests purchasing tickets at the door will be admitted for $20, according to the news release.

New pavilion opens

along the River Trail

The city of North Little Rock opened a new pavilion on the Arkansas River Trail on Wednesday. The pavilion is located directly across the Hatfield/McCoy Bridge near the Isabella Jo Trail, the North Shore Trail and the Pfeifer Loop, according to a news release from the city.

The Central Chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalist joined city officials for a news conference for the pavilion's opening Wednesday, saying it will provide a place for people to sit with a view of the Arkansas River and Campbell Lake.