Best-sellers

Fiction

1. 22 SECONDS by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 22nd book in the Women's Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer returns as word gets around about a shipment of drugs and weapons.

2. BOOK OF NIGHT by Holly Black. A bartender working at a Berkshires dive bar deals with doppelgängers, billionaires and magicians seeking a vast and terrible power.

3. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

4. DREAM TOWN by David Baldacci. The third book in the Archer series. Archer, Dash and Callahan search for a missing screenwriter who had a dead body turn up in her home.

5. THE HOMEWRECKERS by Mary Kay Andrews. A widow starring in a beach house renovation reality show gets caught up in competing love interests and an old missing persons case.

6. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

7. SEA OF TRANQUILITY by Emily St. John Mandel. A detective investigating in the wilderness discovers that his actions might affect the timeline of the universe.

8. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

9. THE INVESTIGATOR by John Sandford. Letty Davenport, the adopted daughter of Lucas Davenport, looks into oil thefts in Texas.

10. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

Nonfiction

1. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

2. KILLING THE KILLERS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 11th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives an account of the global war against terrorists.

3. THIS WILL NOT PASS by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. Two New York Times correspondents chronicle the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden presidency.

4. THE PALACE PAPERS by Tina Brown. This follow-up to "The Diana Chronicles" details how the royal family reinvented itself after the death of Princess Diana.

5. OUT OF THE CORNER by Jennifer Grey. The actress details growing up the child of Joel Grey, her iconic film roles, and repercussions from a plastic surgery procedure.

6. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

7. UNMASKED by Paul Holes. A memoir by a former cold case investigator who worked on several notable cases, including the identification of the Golden State Killer.

8. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

9. I'LL SHOW MYSELF OUT by Jessi Klein. A collection of comedic essays on motherhood and middle age by the Emmy Award-winning writer and producer.

10. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

Paperback fiction

1. BOOK LOVERS by Emily Henry.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN by Jon Krakauer.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

Source: The New York Times