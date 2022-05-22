Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
May 10
Matthew Taylor and Tyshani Prieur, Little Rock, son.
May 11
Joshua and Desaray Martindale, Little Rock, son.
Douglas and Whitney Howell, North Little Rock, son.
May 12
Myreon Nowden and Christina Norvel, Little Rock, daughter.
James and Ashton Holland, North Little Rock, daughter.
Jadarean Thomas and Destiny Gilliam, North Little Rock, daughter.
Alex Walls and Lucy Vitela, Little Rock, daughter.
May 13
Ygnacio Sauseda and Barbara Lacy, Little Rock, son.
Davis and Michaela Kinley, Little Rock, son.
Michael Lierly and Marian, North Little Rock, son.
Malekhai and Jacqueline Keys, Clarksville, son.
May 14
John and Kathenne Moss, Little Rock, son.
May 15
Calshun Gully and Syncere Scott, Little Rock, son.
May 16
Calvin and Robin Taylor Jr., Woodson, son.
Joseph Griffith and Sarah Debusk, Benton, son.
May 17
Paul Hardin and Jessie Groves, North Little Rock, daughter.