Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

May 10

Matthew Taylor and Tyshani Prieur, Little Rock, son.

May 11

Joshua and Desaray Martindale, Little Rock, son.

Douglas and Whitney Howell, North Little Rock, son.

May 12

Myreon Nowden and Christina Norvel, Little Rock, daughter.

James and Ashton Holland, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jadarean Thomas and Destiny Gilliam, North Little Rock, daughter.

Alex Walls and Lucy Vitela, Little Rock, daughter.

May 13

Ygnacio Sauseda and Barbara Lacy, Little Rock, son.

Davis and Michaela Kinley, Little Rock, son.

Michael Lierly and Marian, North Little Rock, son.

Malekhai and Jacqueline Keys, Clarksville, son.

May 14

John and Kathenne Moss, Little Rock, son.

May 15

Calshun Gully and Syncere Scott, Little Rock, son.

May 16

Calvin and Robin Taylor Jr., Woodson, son.

Joseph Griffith and Sarah Debusk, Benton, son.

May 17

Paul Hardin and Jessie Groves, North Little Rock, daughter.