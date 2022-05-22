ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Black composers’ music back in the limelight





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Rediscovered music

Violinist Andrew Irvin and pianist May Tsao-Lim perform works by two Black American composers whose music has been recently rediscovered, 7 p.m. Monday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.

The program, titled "Lost and Found: Rediscovered Gems from the Classical Repertoire," includes the "Sonata" in g minor for violin and piano by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George; "Fantasie No. 1" for violin and piano in g minor by Arkansas native Florence Price; and the "Violin Sonata" in E-flat major by Richard Strauss.

A meet-the-musicians reception will follow. The concert will also be livestreamed and available afterward online via facebook.com/frcarey. Admission is free.

The concert closes out the church's 2021-22 Festival of the Senses series. Partial funding comes from grants from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

“Just One More Game” is part of the “Doyle Young – Painted Stories: Reflections of Days Gone By” exhibition at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) ART: 'Painted Stories'

"Doyle Young – Painted Stories: Reflections of Days Gone By," watercolor paintings by Young seeking to capture places where he has lived — the Southern Delta regions of Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana — goes on display Saturday, with a 5-7 p.m. June 3 opening reception, in the Main Gallery at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

The exhibition will be up through Sept. 25. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Reception is free for RAM members, $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

Author Imani Perry discusses her book, "South to America," Thursday at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Sameer Khan) LITERATURE: 'Southern' insights

Imani Perry, the Hughes- Rogers Professor of African- American Studies at Prince-ton University, will discuss her book, "South to America," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Perry posits through her book that "the meaning of America is inextricably linked with the South, and that our understanding of its history and culture is the key to understanding the nation as a whole," according to a news release.

The event is part of the 2022 CALS Speaker Series and honors Maurice Smith, who served as chief of staff for former Gov. Bill Clinton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; admission is free. Beer, wine and concessions will be for sale. Advance registration is required; visit cals.org/speaker-series.

Singer Amy Grant (above), comedian Preacher Lawson and Blue Man Group are part of the 2022-23 season at the University of Central Arkansas' Reynolds Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) THEATER: UCA season

A touring company brings its production of the parody musical "Spamilton," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, kicking off the Reynolds Performance Hall's 2022-23 season season at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

The rest of the Broadway Series of touring shows (all performances at 7:30 p.m.):

of touring shows (all performances at 7:30 p.m.): ◼️ Nov. 19: "Anastasia"

◼️ Feb. 5: "On Your Feet!"

◼️ Feb. 8: Blue Man Group





Night Out Series (all shows at 7:30 p.m.):

(all shows at 7:30 p.m.): ◼️ Oct. 15: A Night of Comedy with Preacher Lawson

◼️ Dec. 10: "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage"

◼️ Feb. 16: "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom"

◼️ Feb. 23: Mnozil Brass





Pops Series (all shows at 7:30 p.m.):

(all shows at 7:30 p.m.): ◼️ Sept. 30: Amy Grant

◼️ Nov. 10: Neal McCoy

◼️ Nov. 12: "R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: The Aretha Franklin Story" (as a "concert experience")

◼️ March 10: Floyd Nation





Distinguished Speakers (all at 7:30 p.m.):

(all at 7:30 p.m.): ◼️ Oct. 28: Frank Warren: "PostSecret and Mental Health"

◼️ April 4: Steve Burns: "What Happened to Steve?"





Main Stage EdUCAtion (introduces young students to live, professional theater through touring productions):

(introduces young students to live, professional theater through touring productions): ◼️ 10 a.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Oct. 8: The Magic of Kevin Spencer

◼️ 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12: "Doktor Kaboom: The Science of Santa"

◼️ 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13: "The Gruffalo"

◼️ 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. March 17: "The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System"

◼️ 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 21: "The Wizard of Oz"





Three benefits for Main Stage EdUCAtion are also on the schedule (all at 7:30 p.m.):

◼️ Jan. 20: Purple Piano: A Celebration of Prince Speakers ($25, $10 for children and students)

◼️ March 14: Celtic Angels Ireland ($30-$40, $10 for children/students)

◼️ April 29: Tapestry — the Carole King Songbook ($30-$40, $10 for children/students).

Individual series prices range from $90-$130; Performing Arts Packages (all three series) range from $245-$380; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series, $27-$40, go on sale July 25. (Tickets for Blue Man Group go on sale Sept. 13.) Tickets for speakers are $15 for adults and $5 for children/students; for Main Stage EDUcation shows $10, $5 for children and students.

Call (501) 450-3265 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

DANCE: Dance camps

Western Arkansas Ballet is hosting summer dance camps at its studios, 4701 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.

June 13-17:

◼️ "Sleeping Beauty" Ballet Camp for children 4-5, 10 a.m. to noon and "Nutcracker" Ballet Camp for youngsters 6-7, 1:30-3:30 p.m., with ballet technique classes, study explorations about music, dance history, nutrition, creative expression and dance vocabulary, culminating in a short studio performance on the final day. Each $75.

◼️ "Eleve" Camp for youngsters 10-14, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., an opportunity for young dancers to expand their dance knowledge and abilities, featuring choreography from "The Nutcracker" and other ballets, with extended technique classes and supplementary lessons in dance training, stage makeup, hair, vocabulary and "a fun ballet Jeopardy game" with a performance on the final day. $150.

June 20-22:

◼️ "Coppelia" Ballet Camp for ages 8-9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $85.

◼️ "Hip Hop" Camp, exploring the world of hip-hop, 1-2 p.m. for dancers 8-9 and 2:15-3:15 p.m. for dancers 10 and older. $35.

Registration deadline is June 6; forms are available at the studio or online at waballet.org/dance-academy.



