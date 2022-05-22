HIGH SCHOOL SPRING SPORTS

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps spring sports teams (baseball, softball and soccer).

Nominations will be accepted through May 25.

Season statistics and grade classification, as well as any other pertinent information that may contribute to a potential selection, should be included with the nominations. Those recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent via direct message on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

-- Erick Taylor