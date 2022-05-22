Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Kory LaGrone, 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $2,560,000.

Golden Sands, 2200 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,381,086.

Doyne Construction, 1500 S. Park, Little Rock, $502,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Grace Construction, 2400 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $3,235,078.

Parkinson Building, 5400 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $2,000,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 28 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Jon Callahan Construction, 603 E. 15th St., Little Rock, $700,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC., 5404 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $600,000.

Hartness Construction, 59 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $515,000.

Chenal Valley Cons., 15 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Russell Russell Milam, 57 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $490,000.

Ramo Development, 81 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC., 6729 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Brenthaven Builders, 67 Sologne Circle, Little Rock, $275,000.

Cope Gracy, 815 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Cope Gracy, 817 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Jon Callahan Const., 4 Bretage Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

J & Z Remodeling, 59 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $114,000.

Brady Ester, Jr., 2323 S. Chester St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Charles Heinbockel, 2308 S. Arch St., Little Rock, $75,000.