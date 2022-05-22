Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Kory LaGrone, 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $2,560,000.
Golden Sands, 2200 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,381,086.
Doyne Construction, 1500 S. Park, Little Rock, $502,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Grace Construction, 2400 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $3,235,078.
Parkinson Building, 5400 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $2,000,000.
Chris Maris Custom, 28 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $1,000,000.
Jon Callahan Construction, 603 E. 15th St., Little Rock, $700,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC., 5404 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $600,000.
Hartness Construction, 59 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $515,000.
Chenal Valley Cons., 15 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.
Russell Russell Milam, 57 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $490,000.
Ramo Development, 81 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.
Dogwood Homes, LLC., 6729 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.
Brenthaven Builders, 67 Sologne Circle, Little Rock, $275,000.
Cope Gracy, 815 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.
Cope Gracy, 817 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.
Jon Callahan Const., 4 Bretage Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
J & Z Remodeling, 59 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $114,000.
Brady Ester, Jr., 2323 S. Chester St., Little Rock, $80,000.
Charles Heinbockel, 2308 S. Arch St., Little Rock, $75,000.