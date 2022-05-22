The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
• 2001 S Jackson St., residential, Donald Jenkins, 12 a.m. May 16, property valued at $20,100.
• 6500 Stagecoach Road, residential, 4 p.m. May 16, property value unknown.
• 2508 S Harrison St., residential, 1:40 a.m. May 17, property valued at $1,000.
• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Hasaunee Harris-Keri, 5 a.m. May 17, property valued at $435.
• 5117 W 28th St., residential, Neah Perkins, 2:29 p.m. May 19, property valued at $1,500.
72205
• 801 S Rodney Parham Road, residential, Jordan Robinson, 4 p.m. May 14, property valued at $233.
• 801 S Rodney Parham Road, residential, Jordan Robinson, 10:50 p.m. May 14, property valued at $1,300.
72206
• 1524 W 28th St., residential, Erica Dickerson, 1:47 a.m. May 19, property valued at $2,300.
72209
• 9905 Stardust Trl., commercial, Don Hamby, 12 a.m. May 16, property valued at $1,791.
• 5200 W 65th St., commercial, Family Dollar, 4:50 a.m. May 16, property valued at $900.
72210
• 4 Wedgewood Creek Dr., residential, Denzell Jackson, 4:20 p.m. May 14, property value unknown.
72211
• 9 Wood Sorrel Pt., residential, Howard Duty Jr., 9:30 a.m. May 15, property valued at $24,451.
72227
• 8101 Cantrell Rd., residential, Christina Goff, 5:45 p.m. May 19, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72113
• 7649 Vestal Blvd., residential, Darian Johnson, 7:45 p.m. May 6, property valued at $1,100.
72114
• 1700 N Locust St., commercial, Homes at Pines Crossing, 5:20 p.m. May 9, property valued at $2,000.
• 1 Pershing Cir., commercial, Terracon Consultants, Inc., 5:27 p.m. May 10, property value unknown.
• 2625 Pike Ave., commercial, Beauty Mart, 1:15 p.m. May 17, property valued at $15.99.
72117
• 7200 Industry Dr., commerical, Jenkins Enterprise, 1:10 a.m. May 9, property valued at $14,550.
• 4306 E McCain Blvd., commercial, Peterbilt, 10 p.m. May 10, property valued at $10,000.
• 4823 Atkins St., residential, Jamie Johnson, 5:24 p.m. May 13, property valued at $125.
72118
• 4000 Cook's Landing Road, residential, Rachelle Stanley, 3:45 p.m. May 6, property valued at $230.
• 4000 Cook's Landing Road, residential, Lauren Warriner, 2:25 p.m. May 10, property valued at $502.
• 3901 Virginia Dr., commercial, Capital City Lighthouse Charter School, 7:30 p.m. May 11, property valued at $100.