



The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 2001 S Jackson St., residential, Donald Jenkins, 12 a.m. May 16, property valued at $20,100.

• 6500 Stagecoach Road, residential, 4 p.m. May 16, property value unknown.

• 2508 S Harrison St., residential, 1:40 a.m. May 17, property valued at $1,000.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Hasaunee Harris-Keri, 5 a.m. May 17, property valued at $435.

• 5117 W 28th St., residential, Neah Perkins, 2:29 p.m. May 19, property valued at $1,500.

72205

• 801 S Rodney Parham Road, residential, Jordan Robinson, 4 p.m. May 14, property valued at $233.

• 801 S Rodney Parham Road, residential, Jordan Robinson, 10:50 p.m. May 14, property valued at $1,300.

72206

• 1524 W 28th St., residential, Erica Dickerson, 1:47 a.m. May 19, property valued at $2,300.

72209

• 9905 Stardust Trl., commercial, Don Hamby, 12 a.m. May 16, property valued at $1,791.

• 5200 W 65th St., commercial, Family Dollar, 4:50 a.m. May 16, property valued at $900.

72210

• 4 Wedgewood Creek Dr., residential, Denzell Jackson, 4:20 p.m. May 14, property value unknown.

72211

• 9 Wood Sorrel Pt., residential, Howard Duty Jr., 9:30 a.m. May 15, property valued at $24,451.

72227

• 8101 Cantrell Rd., residential, Christina Goff, 5:45 p.m. May 19, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

• 7649 Vestal Blvd., residential, Darian Johnson, 7:45 p.m. May 6, property valued at $1,100.

72114

• 1700 N Locust St., commercial, Homes at Pines Crossing, 5:20 p.m. May 9, property valued at $2,000.

• 1 Pershing Cir., commercial, Terracon Consultants, Inc., 5:27 p.m. May 10, property value unknown.

• 2625 Pike Ave., commercial, Beauty Mart, 1:15 p.m. May 17, property valued at $15.99.

72117

• 7200 Industry Dr., commerical, Jenkins Enterprise, 1:10 a.m. May 9, property valued at $14,550.

• 4306 E McCain Blvd., commercial, Peterbilt, 10 p.m. May 10, property valued at $10,000.

• 4823 Atkins St., residential, Jamie Johnson, 5:24 p.m. May 13, property valued at $125.

72118

• 4000 Cook's Landing Road, residential, Rachelle Stanley, 3:45 p.m. May 6, property valued at $230.

• 4000 Cook's Landing Road, residential, Lauren Warriner, 2:25 p.m. May 10, property valued at $502.

• 3901 Virginia Dr., commercial, Capital City Lighthouse Charter School, 7:30 p.m. May 11, property valued at $100.



