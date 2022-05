Conley Edwards, 18, is the Class of 2022 valedictorian at eStem High Public Charter School.

Leah Bragg, 18, is the salutatorian of her graduating class.

Edwards, whose parents are Jana and Kevin Edwards, is planning to attend the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, to major in chemical engineering.

Bragg also is planning to major in engineering but at Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Her parents are Katherine Beight and Christopher Bragg.