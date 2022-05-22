Club news: UFO Network, Civil War Roundtable meet

Democrats

The Benton County Democrats will at 11 a.m. May 23 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers, for social time and lunch, followed by the meeting and a speaker at noon. This month's speaker will be Carol Vella, Democratic candidate for Benton County Justice of the Peace, District 8. For those preferring to attend online, the noon meeting can also be accessed on Zoom.

Information: bcdems.org.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. May 26 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be by Michelle Oglesby, past president of the Rotary Club in Sherwood. The meeting will have a live Zoom option. Email the club for a link.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 28 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Conference Room. Topics will include field investigator training, the section agenda, Arkansas case reports, details of the annual MUFON symposium scheduled for July 8-10 in Denver and ongoing disclosure.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with an interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon May 31 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation will be about the Marshallese community and how they have been affected by covid-19.

Information: (479) 715-6352 or (316) 644-0472.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. A program will be presented by Jim Spillars about the little known but important Battle of Cane Hill.

Spillars is a past president of the Washington County Historical Society. He is also a veteran Civil War reenactor, docent at the Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville, and a part-time engineer and conductor for the Eureka Springs & North Arkansas Railway. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with an undergraduate degree in education and a Master's in Music Education. He is currently the director of bands for Farmington Public Schools.

The Battle of Cane Hill was fought on Nov. 28, 1863, and was one of the preliminary actions that eventually led to the Battle of Prairie Grove on Dec. 7, 1863. In the fall of 1863 Union forces under Gen. James Blunt were stationed in Northwest Arkansas. A small Confederate force under Gen. James Marmaduke was sent to intercept them. The resulting battle ended in a tactical Union victory and led to Confederate Gen. Thomas Hindman's decision to advance his whole army against Blunt before Union reinforcements could arrive from Springfield, Mo.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. June 8 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Veronica Anatolie on "The Evolution of my Identity" about her journey from a Communist country. The special feature will be a "Salute to Old Glory" by Doug Grant and veterans.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. June 3.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. June 1. Call (479) 866-1004 for location.

Information: (479) 366-7562, text (479) 381-6516 or email golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. June 14 at the Neal family blueberry/blackberry farm, located at 1246 Laurel Ave. in Rogers. Meetings are open to the public. Members may participate in a blueberry dessert contest at the meeting.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Andante

Cast members of Opera in the Ozarks will present arias introducing their 2022 season at Andante Music Club's June 7 meeting.

The program begins at 1 p.m. at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. This year's presentations will be from "Cosi fan tutti" by Mozart; "La Rondine" by Puccini and "A Little Night Music" by Sondheim. Andante's concerts are always free and open to the public. A reception will follow the program.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Elks

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987 awarded three students a Teenager of the Year Award. They were Kyler Nebeker from Prairie Grove Junior High, Macie Noggle from Farmington Junior High and Nathan Macias from Hellstern Middle School in Springdale. Each received a check for $75 and a certificate from the lodge.

Members of the lodge are also doing trivia at the Veterans Home with about 30 people attending, 21 of whom were veterans.

Information: (479) 846-4324.

Ann Wilson, president of Hill ‘N Hollow Quilters Guild, along with Diana Arikan and Ginger Alexander, will be conducting quilting workshops on Oct. 14 during the Northwest Arkansas Quilt Congress. Wilson is a Laura Heine certified instructor, and her workshop will teach Heine’s “Featherweight Collage” pattern. This is a great skill-building workshop. Enrollment fee is $65 for six hours of instruction, which includes a kit and lunch. No sewing machine required. Arikan will be teaching The Ornament Girl’s Basic Star pattern. The fee of $33 includes a kit. No sewing machine is required. Alexander’s workshop, titled “It’s An Adventure,” is a different kind of “stash buster” and will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. for a fee of $25. Pictured are Arikan (from left), Alexander and Wilson. Information: hillnhollowquilters.com/2022-quilt-congress or email hnhquiltcongress@yahoo.com. (Courtesy photo)



Macias



Nebeker

