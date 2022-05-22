Couple in public service aim for better area image

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and his wife, City Council Member Joni Alexander, discussed a variety of topics during an extended interview as part of the Pine Bluff Commercial's web series, The Newsroom.

In Part 2 of the segment, the duo talk about the Pine Bluff School District, the rise and fall of Pine Bluff, its competition with White Hall and what they feel leadership should focus on in efforts to revive Pine Bluff's image.

"Pine Bluff has been declining since the early '80s," said Alexander. "What we're dealing with now are things that started decades ago. I'm afraid to see what we are birthing now."

Alexander said when the schools are not excelling it makes it hard to market Pine Bluff to young families, with the corollary to that problem being that the city is losing significant tax dollars because people who work in Pine Bluff don't live in Pine Bluff.

Robinson said immaturity and personal feelings within the county are becoming more prevalent but that the adversity just makes him stronger.

"I feel like I get jumped on more so than anyone," said Robinson, who listed all the successes so far during his tenure as a judge.

From crime, local politics, workplace ethics, family morals and values, the pair leave it all on the table in The Newsroom with the host, Pine Bluff Commercial Editor Byron Tate.