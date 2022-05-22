• Olga Tokarczuk, a Polish author awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 2018 for "The Books of Jacob," said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "brings to mind the horrible images of World War II" during a speech at the Jerusalem International Writers Festival.

• Michael Lang, 42, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer during an April 2021 encounter with officers at his home in Grundy Center, Iowa.

• Scott Terrell, director of Animal & Science Operations for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, said equipping Helen, a 30-year-old white rhino, with a fitness tracking belt will help researchers "really focus in on the physical fitness of the rhinos as a component of their health."

• Christopher Lick, 47, of Starkville, Miss., pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge for misusing more than $6 million in business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program that were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, prosecutors said.

• Erin Wilson, 24, raised more than $32,000 to offset veterinary costs for Eva, her 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois that charged at a mountain lion to protect Wilson during a hike on a trail along the Trinity River west of Weaverville, Calif.

• Reginald Roberts, 22, of Lakeland, Fla., is one of four men who could face life in federal prison after they were accused of conspiring to rob illegal drug dealers while posing as armed police officers and driving cars equipped with blue lights and sirens, according to the Department of Justice.

• Ruslana Lyzhychko, a Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner, said "Turkey's leader, President [Tayyip] Erdogan, who has an international role and presence, will help our citizens in need."