Inmate found dead in state prison cell

A man serving an attempted murder sentence in the East Arkansas Regional Unit prison was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide, according to a Department of Corrections news release.

Staff on Thursday morning found Robert Olles, 32, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the Brickeys prison, hanging in a locked one-person cell, the release states.

Medical personnel were unable to detect a pulse, and Olles was pronounced dead at 9:48 a.m.

The Arkansas State Police was contacted and will investigate the death, and the Department of Corrections will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident, the release states.