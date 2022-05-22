Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 5-22-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• BLUE PARADISE, 4705 W. Third Ave. Date of inspection into complaint May 18. No violations reported.

• KOSMIC KIDZ OUTREACH INC., 313 W. Barraque St. Date of routine inspection and inspection into complaint May 18. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during time of inspection. Establishment not in operation during time of inspection. Establishment is only used for events.

• BROOKSHIRE'S SPRING MARKET, 1024 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection May 2. No hot water available at deli sink. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

• BROOKSHIRE'S SPRING MARKET, 1024 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection May 17. All violations corrected at time of follow-up inspection.

• WING STOP, 5401 S. Olive Suite 200. Date of inspection May 10. Corn and ranch dressing (45 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• WING STOP, 5401 S. Olive Suite 200. Date of follow-up inspection May 16. No violations reported.

• GO DUCKIN LLC, 10501 U.S. Highway 63. Date of inspection May 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No paper towels at hand washing sink in restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Ham and turkey (45 degrees F) and egg (42 degrees F) in deli cooler and eggs (44 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed containers of seasonings in kitchen being stored in bulk containers not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. No hot water observed in hand washing sink in employees restroom. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Floors under cooking equipment in kitchen are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.