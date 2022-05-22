Lindsey Margaret Dennis Ryan Douglas Harrison

Lindsey Margaret Dennis and Ryan Douglas Harrison exchanged marriage vows at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the American Institute of Architects, Washington. The Rev. Greg Schick of St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock officiated.

Parents of the bride are Jane and Robert E. Dennis of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Bobbye and the late Thomas Dennis of Little Rock and the late Martha and Donald Dearing of Holly Grove.

Stephen and Kimberley Harrison of Edwardsville, Ill., are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Virginia and Richard Harrison of Edwardsville, Ill., and the late Jackie and Michael Tchoukaleff of Alton, Ill.

The ceremony was held in front of a two-story window overlooking the institute's Octagon House. Two arrangements of peony, ranunculus, roses and hydrangeas in shades of white, blush and peach were on each side of the couple. Music was by the Leesburg String Quartet.

The bride was escorted by her father and wore an A-line gown of ivory Mikado silk and illusion. Frosted bugle beads edged her cathedral-length illusion veil. She carried a bouquet of white, blush and pink peonies, ranunculus and spray roses.

Serving as maids of honor were Sidney Dennis of Memphis, sister of the bride, and Grace Clifton of Kansas City, Mo. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Warner of West Memphis; Caroline Ayers of St. Louis; Sarah Wilson of Falls Church, Va.; Lauren Dolniak of Denver; Becca Riggs of Quincy, Ill.; and Kate Yount of Glen Carbon, Ill., and Megan Luth of Noblesville, Ind., both sisters of the groom. They wore sage green chiffon gowns in the style of their choice and carried bouquets of white, blush and pink peonies, ranunculus and spray roses.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Caroline Luth of Noblesville, niece of the groom, and Cameron Yount of Glen Carbon, nephew of the groom.

Best man was Shane Meyer of Chicago. Groomsmen were Ryan Riggs of Quincy; Jonathan Malter of Los Angeles; Trent Husak of Kansas City; Jonathan Muff of Brumley, Mo.; Matthew Roehrs of Sedalia, Mo.; Bradley Crecelius of St. Louis; Jordan Yount of Glen Carbon; and Aaron Luth of Noblesville. Jaxon, the groom's golden retriever, was also named a groomsman. Guests were seated by Thomas Anderson of Logan, Utah, and Blake Borchers of Glen Carbon.

A reception at Flag Hall, National Museum of American History, followed the ceremony. Guests tables, covered with ivory and gold table cloths, were centered with a mix of tall and low flower arrangements of peonies, hydrangeas and spray roses. Music was by The Jukeboxx Band.

The bride graduated from Westminster College, in Fulton, Mo., with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She is an instructional coach at Meridian Public Charter School.

The groom also graduated from Westminster College with a bachelor of arts, and with a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. He is an appellate attorney for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

After a wedding trip to Hawaii, the couple will live in Washington.