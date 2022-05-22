LISA West names top ’22 graduates

LISA Academy West High School has announced that Sabrina Kabir, 18, is the Class of 2022 valedictorian.

The class salutatorian is Leslie Fajardo, 18.

Kabir, whose parents are Saidul Kabir and Rebaka Kabir, is planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in preparation for a career as a computer software engineer.

Fajardo, the daughter of Mario and Eveila Fajardo, is planning to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to pursue a degree in nursing and ultimately becoming a physician.