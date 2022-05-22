LIVE! in NWA: Adam Faucett, Kayln Fay open Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges

MONICA HOOPER

Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class, with special guest Kalyn Fay, will open the Forest Concert Series at 7 p.m. May 28 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Tickets are $10 for members, $12 nonmembers. Concerts will happen from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday throughout June and July with a diverse lineup of artists. Food trucks and concessions will be available.

On the roster are a Pride Celebration with KVN and Jane Leo, June 4; Naia Izumi and Honey Collective, June 11; The Sound of Freedom in collaboration with Music Moves and featuring Ricky Wade and Genine Perez, June 18; Dale Watson and Bonnie Montgomery, June 25; Luna Luna and No-No Boy, July 2; Joel Frahm, July 9; and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, July 30. (Tickets are $15-$17 for the final performance.) Find out more at crystalbridges.org.

'Legend of Sam Davis'

Aaron Smith and the Coal Biters will share stories of Ozark legends and pioneers in an evening of music and storytelling at 6 p.m. May 24 at North Arkansas College, South Campus Room M143, 1515 Pioneer Drive in Harrison. Their latest release, "The Legend of Sam Davis," is a coffee-table compendium of songs, stories, artwork, maps and family photos of Newton County. The evening of music and storytelling is presented by Buffalo National River Partners. The show is free. Guests are asked to park in the Sun Dial parking lot.

BENTONVILLE

• Fun House featuring music by Randall Shreve and a DJ set by Jon Jon starts at 1 p.m. May 22 at Tree House, 310 S. Main St. facebook.com/events/1183961432171666

• Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. May 27 ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Trillium Salon Series presents A Reedy Celebration of Black Arkansas Composers by C4 Ensemble at 6 p.m. May 26 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. May 23; Beatles Sing-along with Michael Garrett starts at 5 p.m. May 24; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. May 26; Patti Steel Trio performs at 7 p.m. May 27; Cody Nielsen plays at 7 p.m. May 28 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Korey McKelvy performs at 6 p.m. May 27; Randall Shreve performs at 6 p.m. May 28; and Pat Ryan Key performs at 3 p.m. May 29 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Magnolia Brown performs at 9 p.m. May 27; and Ponder the Albatross plays at 9 p.m. May 28 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Michael Martin Murphey will play at 7:30 p.m. May 28 ($45-65) at Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at tix.com/ticket-sales/growbold/6578.

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. June 9 ($65-$85); Three Dog Night plays at 7:30 p.m. July 14 ($75) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• DJ Racquel, Boom Kinetic and Here Come The Mummies perform a free concert starting at 11 a.m. May 22 in the Walton Arts Center parking lot on the corner of West Avenue and Dickson Street. facebook.com/georgesmajesticlounge.

• Ben Harris plays at 5 p.m. May 25; Dave Adair plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Project 1268 plays at 8 p.m. May 27; Jonivan Jones plays at 8 p.m. May 28; Jer's itty-bitty Big Jazz Band starts at 6 p.m. May 29; John Eldon & Bobby Lovelle Duo plays at 7 p.m. May 31 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• River Valley Comics hosts Prairie Street Laughs with Kyle Gilbert, Kenneth Crabgrass, Nic Ferrell, Chase Myska and Lucas Aaron Smith starting at 7 p.m. May 26 ($5) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• A free show with George Shingleton starts at 8:30 p.m. May 22; Duane Stevens Band plays at 8:30 p.m. May 26 ($15); Happy Hour with Uncrowned Kings starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and an album release party for Modeling with guests The Phlegms and Olympics starts at 9:15 p.m. May 27 ($12); Shanghai Doom performs at 7 p.m. May 28 ($15); and David Ramirez with Leah Blevins starts at 8 p.m. June 1 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Rock The Doc Tourfeaturing Big Hoodoo, Lyte, Scum, DJ Clay, Benny Buttonz, Trapphouse Moosey, Maxwellthedude and Thracx starts at 7:30 p.m. May 25 ($20-25); Niquo & The Angry Puerto Rican host Sunday Shenanigans starting at 7 p.m. June 5 ($10) at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• The Band Camino plays at 7:30 p.m. June 3 ($29.50); Tech N9ne performs at 7:30 p.m. June 8 ($25); That Arena Rock Show happens at 9 p.m June 10 ($10); Electric Avenue: The '80s MTV Experience starts at 9 p.m. June 18 ($20); Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30); and Molly Hatchet performs at 7:30 p.m. July 1 ($29.50) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Buddy Shute and the Motivators play at 6 p.m. May 25 on the patio at La Huerta, 1860 N. Crossover Road. buddyshute.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs an album release show from 2-4 p.m. May 28; register at the faylib.org/event/6469122.; From the Concrete - An Open-Mic Night with Interform, Bxmbi, Jasper Logan and BAANG happens at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org. 479-856-7000.

FORT SMITH

• Anitta Smith performs at 7 p.m. May 26; Hudost plays at 7 p.m. June 2; Dawson Hollow takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 9; New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• William Clark Green plays at 8 p.m. June 3 ($15-$18); Cody Canada & the Departed with Lance Roark perform at 8 p.m. June 10 ($18-$23); Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Gionannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Laine Hardy plays a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. June 11; As I Lay Dying, Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent and White Chapel perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. May 28 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Derrick Stroup performs at 6:30 p.m. May 27 & 28 ($20); Gianmarco Soresi performs at 6:30 p.m. June 2-3 and 6 p.m. June 4 ($16.50); Jon Lovitz performs at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 6 and 8:45 p.m. June 11 ($55) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St., grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

ROGERS

• Revel Rendezvous Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska featuring Frisco Kid, Kyle Gilbert, Conrad Lenzmeier and JJ Molinaro starts at 5 p.m. May 22 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing, 2225 S. Bellview Road, Suite 10. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

• Halsey plays at 7 p.m. May 25 ($35 and up); Cody Jinks with Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real and Whitey Morgan play at 6 p.m. May 27 ($25 and up); CHEER Live with a special appearance by Monica Aldama happens at 6:30 p.m. June 8 ($25 and up); Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band play their rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. June 9 ($55 and up); Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); and REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Full House performs at 7 p.m. May 27; Green Acres plays at 8 p.m. May 28; Boom Kinetic plays at 8 p.m. June 3; Jukeboxx plays at 8 p.m. June 4; Pig Gig Arkansas featuring L.A.X. with Blue Americana and Eric Miller starts at 2:30 p.m. June 5; The Uncrowned Kings play at 8 p.m. June 10; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. June 11; The Ultimate Prince Tribute happens at 8 p.m. June 17; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starts at 8 p.m. June 18; Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25; (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• CACHE hosts The Black Legacy Project film screening and concert starting at 4 p.m. May 22 at 214 by CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Free, register at Eventbrite.

• Mike Fields performs at 7:45 p.m. June 2 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 6 p.m. May 27 at Sassafras Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. facebook.com/ElizabethBainbridgeMusic

• Tony Redman and Jeff Horton Band play May 26 at Turnbow Concert Series in Walter Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Freedom Festival featuring Montell Jordan and Morris Day and The Time starts at 1 p.m. June 19 in Downtown Springdale hosted by Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform. facebook.com/musicmovesar.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• George Brothers plays at 8 p.m. May 26; Doug Stone plays at 9 p.m. followed by a post-show with The Downbeat on May 27 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

