Local notes: Pacific Islanders topic today at Shiloh Museum

Historical Society

A program of local speakers will discuss the expanding role of the region's Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, May 22, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. The panel discussion is sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society through its Diverse Settlers Committee, led by Margaret Clark. There will also be cultural dances by Marshallese and Indian groups.

Parking is available in front of the museum on Johnson Avenue and across from the museum in the bank and retail parking lots.

The WCHS has recognized May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The observance has been set aside by the U.S. Congress is for local groups and citizens for recognizing the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the U.S.

Information: (479) 521-4681 or email dedmark@uark.edu.

Taste of Elkins

The second annual "A Taste of Elkins Area" is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 4 at the Elkins Community Center. This fundraiser helps raise money for the programs of the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center, including nutrition, socialization and transportation programs.

According to Center Director Claudine Stark, the center serves around 1,600 meals per month to local seniors with well over half of these meals being delivered daily to Meals on Wheels recipients.

"Food and gas costs continue to rise, and it's a struggle to keep up," she says. "Meals, and all services, are free for anyone who is 60 years of age or older, with a suggested donation. Some people can afford to donate, and others can't, but no one is ever turned away. That's why we have fundraisers. We get very limited funding, around 50 percent, so the rest is up to us. Since feeding senior citizens is our No. 1 priority, it seemed natural to have a fundraiser with our local food community."

A Taste of Elkins Area is an opportunity to eat great local food and listen to great local music. Eight food establishments will be represented, Nellie B's, Harps Foods, Boba's Asian Café, The BBQ Place, Tequila Grill, Creations by Cindy, The Swalty Kernel and the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center. You'll fill your plate with special sample offerings.

Cost is $10.

Information: elkinsar.org/atasteofelkins.

WelcomeHealth

Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation recently granted WelcomeHealth $60,000 to support its mission of providing free medical and dental care to our less fortunate community members in need of quality healthcare.

Funds received will pay for 1,722 services for 246 adults and children in the medical and dental programs.

With more than 60,000 Northwest Arkansas residents living in poverty and without health insurance, there is a continuing need for no-cost healthcare in the area. WelcomeHealth is the stepping stone to better health and quality of life for our most vulnerable neighbors.

Information: (479) 444-6033 or email bgulley@welcomehealthnwa.org.

Veterans Wall

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events; helps to teach the important history of our great nation; and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately a half-hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial, honoring all veterans, are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor, contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas.

Information: (479) 855-4421, email info@vetwallofhonor.org or write to P. O. Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR. 72715.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the upcoming week:

• May 23: WW II Arkansas Relocation Centers. 110,000 Japanese Americans were relocated from their homes and placed in camps in other parts of the country. One camp was in McGehee. The reasoning behind these camps will be presented along with relevant videos. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pryor Center. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• May 24, 31 and June 7: Sculptural Hand-building With Clay. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Community Creative Center. $75 members, $90 nonmembers.

• May 25: A Virtual Visit to MAPS Air Museum: Where History Takes Flight. 10 a.m. to noon. Zoom. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• May 26, June 9, 16: Printmaking Techniques for Beginners. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Community Creative Center. $75 members, $90 nonmembers.

• May 27, June 3, 4: Baseball: Keeping Score for Beginners. In two in-person classes, learn to keep score in person, watching on TV or listening on the radio. In session 3 put your skills to work while attending a Northwest Arkansas Naturals home game. OLLI Office and Arvest Ball Park. $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

Women's Foundation

The Women's Foundation of Arkansas has announced the 10 participating grantees for its next Women's Economic Mobility Hub. During the six-month program, Black women entrepreneurs from across the state gain access to vital support services, training and funding.

The 2022 WEM Hub cohort participants include:

Dequeshia Prude-Wheeler, Prude Legacy Law Group, PLLC in Bentonville; and

Warrenesha Arnold, Nyarai Cosmetics, LLC in Fayetteville.

As a part of the WFA's Women Empowered initiative, the WEM Hub is a statewide program designed to support Black women-owned businesses by providing technical assistance along with additional resources, including $5,000 in unrestricted grant funds. Support for the 2022 WEM Hub was provided by Arkansas Business Publishing Group, Arvest, Bank of America, RSF Social Finance, Simmons Bank, Truist Foundation, Wells Fargo, and the Women's Funding Network.

Information: womensfoundationarkansas.org/Women-Empowered.