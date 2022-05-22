Margaret Myer Hurst Aubrey Martin Berkowitz

Wedding vows were exchanged by Margaret Myer Hurst and Aubrey Martin Berkowitz at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Donna Hankins officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Mimi and Joseph Hurst Jr. of Little Rock and the granddaughter of the late Margaret and Dr. Robert Myer of El Dorado and the late Mayriann and Joseph Hurst of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Dr. Barbara Porter of Colorado Springs, Colo., who is married to the Rev. Dennis Pendleton, and Dr. Steven Berkowitz of Scottsdale, Ariz., who is married to Tina Scott Berkowitz. He is the grandson of Harold and the late June Berkowitz of Scottsdale and the late Barbara and Col. James Porter of Colorado Springs.

The chancel was decorated with two cathedral arrangements of delphinium, snapdragon, hydrangeas, roses and peonies in shades of ivory. Music was by pianist James Stanley.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a gown of French tulle with a strapless sweetheart bodice and trumpet skirt. She wore a jacket of matching French tulle and floral embroidery and her mother's cathedral-length wedding veil of Alencon lace. She carried a cascade of orchids, roses, peoanies and ranunculus.

Caroline Calvert of Little Rock was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Ferrell Bonner, Elizabeth Gooch and Sophie McGehee, all of Little Rock; Jennette Duffy and Selene Lorca, both of Austin, Texas; Catherine Henson of Houston; Mary Catherine Lassabe of Pass Christian, Miss.; Grace Pasquini of Manitou Springs, Colo.; and Olivia Petty of Atlanta. Honorary bridesmaid was Victoria Cadis of Austin, sister of the groom. They wore gowns of either sage satin or emerald satin.

Serving as the groom's best men were Tyler Govett of Dallas and Douglas Poucher of Ventura, Calif. Groomsmen were Jeffery Diltz, Daniel Dykstra, Samuel Jamael and Kevin Osborne, all of Austin; Joseph Hurst III of Greenwich, Conn., brother of the bride; Julien Legrand and Dominic Marino III, both of Houston; Patrick Madigan of Plano, Texas; Michael Molge of Little Elm, Texas; and Dustin Roark of San Antonio. Honorary Groomsman was Daniel Cadis of Austin.

Guests were seated by Nicholas Alter of Austin and Nick Culliton of Arlington, Texas. Honorary ring bearers were Joseph Hurst IV and Harrison Hurst, both of Greenwich and nephews of the bride.

A reception was held at The Country Club of Little Rock. Guest tables alternated arrangements of towering sapling trees with flowers at the base, clutch arrangements of wedding flowers and peaches on crystal cake plates and other tables holding tall arrangements in glass vases. Music was by the Party Jammers of Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi and is a sales consultant. The groom has a bachelor's degree in political science from Texas A&M University. He is a partner at Alter Endeavors Digital Creative and Austin Ice Bats and is head coach of University of Texas Hockey.

The couple will live in Austin after a honeymoon in Anguilla.