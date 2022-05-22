Michigan twister was EF3, officials say

DETROIT -- The tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 140 mph, causing two deaths and 44 injuries, according to officials and the National Weather Service.

The twister ranks 16th in injuries and 21st in fatalities in Michigan since 1950, according to the weather service.

Deaths and injuries are a rare occurrence during tornadoes in Michigan, said Jim Keysor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

"The state of Michigan, we don't get that many tornadoes in general compared to other parts of the country," Keysor said. "And then statistically to get injuries and or deaths normally, these tornadoes have to go through populated areas.

"So the tornado that happened to hit the western parts of Gaylord -- a mile further west, for example, it probably doesn't hardly impact anybody. So some of it is sort of statistically just sort of randomness that it happened to hit a populated center. And that just doesn't happen that often."

The last tornado to cause more injuries than Friday's tornado in Gaylord was on July 2, 1997, in Highland Park when an F2 tornado injured 90 people, Keysor said.

There have been seven total deaths in Michigan caused by a tornado since 1990, Keysor said.

"Among those seven, this is only the second time in the last 32 years there have been multiple deaths from one tornado," he said. "This is pretty rare."

The state averages about 15 tornadoes annually, according to the National Weather Service.





"The majority of tornadoes don't produce any deaths at all," Keysor said. "If you look at the historical database we go through, many, many years, sometimes decades without seeing a death from a tornado. Two would put it in the top 25 grouping of tornado events in the last 70-plus years in the state as far as deaths. So that's still a bit of an impressively rare number given the number of tornadoes that occur."

The occurrence is even rarer for Otsego County, Keysor said while looking at tornado data the weather service has tracked since 1950.

"This is the fifth tornado to ever be recorded in the county since 1950, but the other previous four, none of them actually impacted Gaylord," he said.

"There have been five that have at least touched somewhere in the county or in the last 70 years, but the first one to actually directly impact the most population center, which is Gaylord."

As of Saturday morning, two people in their 70s were reported dead from the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park.

One was found dead, the other later died, police said.

"The two fatalities, for example, with this event in Gaylord occurred in that trailer park, and that's just a function of those structures just not being very good at withstanding strong winds," Keysor said.

"They're just not very good and so they tend to get thrown around a lot and unfortunately, we tend to see more fatalities in those kinds of situations when tornadoes hit areas like that."

According to Accuweather, meteorologists first noticed the impending severe weather event before noon Friday.

AccuWeather said it began sending urgent alerts at 3:28 p.m. to local businesses and through its mobile app to warn that a tornado was imminent.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 3:38 p.m. Friday for Antrim and Otsego counties, which included Gaylord.

Residents were warned of the imminent tornado through Code Red alerts to their cellular devices. Gaylord does not have tornado sirens.

Tornado sirens are too expensive to operate, Otsego Emergency Manager Jon Deming said Saturday.

"That's why we use Code Red and the state uses Code Red," Deming said. "And it's so much faster and it goes to your phones. It hits TVs and everything. Sirens are nice, but a lot of communities just can't afford to put that much money out for sirens."