Missourian killed in crash on U.S. 65

One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 65 in rural Searcy County on Friday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report by Arkansas State Police.

Norma Stout, 78, of Crane, Mo., a passenger in a 2009 GMC Yukon that was northbound on the highway shortly before 1:30 p.m., was killed when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a utility pole in a ditch, rolling over.

The Yukon's driver, Robert Frey, 73, of Marionville, Mo., was injured in the crash and taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.