Not-so-empty bowls

The 20th Annual Empty Bowls was held May 6 at the Robinson Center Ballroom. Money raised at the event benefits the Arkansas Foodbank, the largest hunger relief organization in Arkansas.

A silent auction began the evening which also included a chance to buy handmade bowls by students. Featured restaurants offering up signature dishes were Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, Three Fold, Cantina Laredo, Trio's, Arkansas Heart Hospital and Mockingbird Bar and Tacos. Entertainment was by the band Groove Factor.

Tom Brannon served as emcee for the program, which included an introduction of the evening's honoree, D. Trent Roberts, who has been a board member of the Arkansas Foodbank since 1984. Event chairmen were Audra and Tony Thomas and Windstream was the presenting sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins