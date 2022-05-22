GOLF

Stevens in front in KC

Sam Stevens turned in a 7-under 65 Saturday to grab the lead in the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo. Stevens is 15-under after three rounds, one stroke better than MJ Daffue and second-round leader Trevor Cone at the Blue Hills Country Club course. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz shot a 70 on Saturday and is at 8-under 208. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) fired a 71 on Saturday and is holding a 4-under 212 score. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) posted a 71 on Saturday and is at 2-under 214. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 74 for the second day in a row and is at even-par 216.

BASEBALL

O's reach deal with lefty

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $5.925 million, two-year contract with left-handed pitcher John Means, avoiding arbitration. Means is out for the season following Tommy John surgery. His salary was $593,500 last year. He originally asked for $3.1 million and the team offered $2.7 million for this season. Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, including a no-hitter at Seattle in May. He made two starts this year, including one on opening day. The news of Means' settlement came on a big day for the Orioles, who also called up top prospect Adley Rutschman before Saturday night's game against Tampa Bay.

Yanks place reliever on IL

The Yankees placed Chad Green on the injured list with a strained right elbow on Saturday and the stalwart reliever could be headed for surgery. Before the Yankees opened a series with the Chicago White Sox, Manager Aaron Boone said Green was getting other opinions before making a final decision. Green was injured during Thursday's loss in Baltimore, and before Friday's rainout Boone said the strain is a significant one. This season, Green is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 appearances. Since becoming one of New York's high-leverage relievers in 2017, he has a 2.96 ERA in 260 appearances. Last season, Green was 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances when he struck out 99 hitters in 83 2/3 innings.

Phillies' slugger returns

Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies lineup as the designated hitter on Saturday after he missed the previous five games because of soreness from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. The reigning NL MVP hit third for the Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Mitch White. The 29-year-old Harper is batting .305 with 9 home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBI and a .634 slugging percentage. He has been playing exclusively at designated hitter since injuring his arm on a throw from right field last month. He last played the field at Miami on April 16.

HOCKEY

U.S. beats Sweden in OT

Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams. Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland. Canada's four-game unbeaten start was ended by Switzerland, with captain Nico Hischier among six players to score goals for the Swiss. Canada scored all of its goals in the first period before Switzerland rallied with four unanswered goals from 3-2 down.

TENNIS

Ruud retains Geneva title

Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday. One day before the French Open starts in Paris, eighth-ranked Ruud's seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3. The Norwegian has never been beyond the third round at Roland Garros. Ruud has been drawn in the first round against French fans' favorite, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who will retire after the tournament. Ruud's preparation was a three-hour match that was the longest three-set final on the ATP Tour this season. Sousa was runner-up at Geneva for a second time, and his ranking will rise from No. 79 to No. 63.

Kerber first in Strasbourg

Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final on Saturday. Kerber's 14th career singles title was her first on clay in more than six years. Juvan upset Kerber at the 2020 French Open, and in her first career final put up a remarkable fight. But Kerber prevailed in the longest final of the year. Kerber is seeded 21st at the French Open,

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates with the trophy after beating Joao Sousa of Portugal, during their Final match at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Joao Sousa of Portugal celebrates winning a game against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Final match at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

