100 years ago

May 22, 1922

• A celebration Saturday in observance of the seventeenth anniversary of the founding of the Southern Trust Company has been planned by officials of the institution. A majority of the stockholders in the state, and several out of the state, have accepted an invitation to attend the celebration. The gathering will be of a social nature, with the principal feature a dinner at the Hotel Marion Saturday night. Following the dinner, bank executives will review the growth and progress of the institution since it was founded in 1905 by the late Judge W. M. Kavanaugh. The purpose of the celebration is to promote more intimate relations between the financial and official executives of the bank. Mr. Kavanaugh served as the first president of the bank, following its organization.

50 years ago

May 22, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- Governor Bumpers said Sunday that more manufacturing jobs were created in the first four months of 1972 than 1971. Mr. Bumpers made the statement during the dedication of the Russellville High School. He said that the per capita income growth rate last year exceeded the national average in every quarter. Bumpers said that in 1971, Arkansas was third in the nation in per capita growth rate.

25 years ago

May 22, 1997

• Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey's two proposed ordinances to discourage smoking will be introduced Tuesday to the city Board of Directors. One ordinance would restrict advertising. The other would add a $500 occupation fee for businesses that sell tobacco products. Dailey originally planned to have the measures brought up when the board met Tuesday. But the meeting lasted longer than expected, and City Directors Brad Cazort and Joan Adcock said they wanted to offer amendments.

10 years ago

May 22, 2012

• The man who supervised the FBI's spy-catching operations for almost two years, including the investigation of an Army intelligence analyst accused of passing classified information to WikiLeaks, has been named chief of the FBI's Arkansas operations, the FBI said Monday. Randall Coleman began work Monday as the special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock division, which includes satellite offices in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Marion, Texarkana and El Dorado. He had been chief of the counterespionage section at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., since July 2010. Although he will be responsible for a smaller geographic area, Coleman, 46, said he considers his new job to be "far more important of a position, certainly [in terms of] a community impact."