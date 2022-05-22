Random thoughts on a busy sports weekend

There's too may high school and college games being played to focus on a singular topic.

That's my excuse anyway for a segmented version of our weekly hoedown.

PUT ME IN, COACH

I can't get through the spring without thinking of Otis 'Scat' Davis of Charleston, a longtime minor-leaguer who appeared in only one major league game.

That happened on April 22, 1946 when the Brooklyn Dodgers sent the reserve outfielder into a game as a pinch-runner against the Boston Braves. Davis eventually scored in the inning and, since that was his only appearance, went down in MLB statistical history as one game played, one run scored.

Pretty efficient, huh?

Not as good as Charles Herbert Tompkins of Prescott, who pitched three scoreless innings in his only MLB appearance in 1912 for the Cincinnati Reds. More importantly, at least for statistical purposes, Tompkins got a hit in his only plate appearance, which will be forever recorded as a rare 1.000 career batting average.

Mr. Tompkins likely had some fun telling the folks back in Arkansas he left major league baseball as the game's leading hitter. He wouldn't have been wrong, you know.

IT'S THE SHOES

You know you've made it in the NBA when you sign a shoe deal shortly after finishing your rookie season.

That's where Austin Reaves of Newark stands today after he reached an agreement with shoe company, Rigorer. Reaves posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding a Rigorer shoe that is mostly white with pink shoelaces and aqua colors on it.

That's not something I would wear but, at my age, I'll soon be shuffling around anyway in a pair of furry house slippers while searching for my glasses.

Reaves was one of the few bright spots on an LA Lakers team that was a major disappointment. Reaves averaged 7.3 points this season, including a career-high 31 points in the Lakers season-finale against Denver. He'll certainly be back on a Lakers team that is expected to undergo some major chances, including finding a new coach, during the off-season.

If Reaves ever reaches the level where he does endorsements on TV, I hope he retains his Arkansas twang instead of what he's been exposed to in LA and Hollywood.

"Ya'll" is so much more pleasing to the ear than "Yo, bro" or "hey, brah."

RESPECTING THE RIVALRY

Rogers Heritage eliminated Rogers 9-8 in a game highlighted by a grand slam by Jack Hamm in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state baseball tournament in Springdale.

Not only did Heritage end the season for Rogers, the War Eagles beat the defending state champions.

Heritage coach Brian Walker spoke proudly about his team shortly after the game. He also showed respect toward the Rogers team his War Eagles had just eliminated.

"Rogers is a well-coached team and they won it last year," Walker said. "So, you have to knock off the best. But told our players (before the game), it's not just about them. It's about the entire district. We took some punches and gave some punches, and didn't quit."

That's the right approach, isn't it?

Of course it is, especially as a reminder with two hotshot millionaire SEC football coaches feuding with one another.

REMEMBERING LACEWELL

I join hundreds of others who were saddened by the news about Larry Lacewell, who died at age 85 in Jonesboro last week.

I was the sports editor of The Herald, the student newspaper at Arkansas State in 1983 and would gather with the veterans in print and TV to meet each week with coach Lacewell during the football season. The sessions were casual and Lacewell treated everyone with respect, unlike some of the coaches today who attempt to belittle a reporter for asking a question he doesn't like.

Lacewell coached for 11 years at Arkansas State and did a tremendous job in transitioning the program from 1-AA to Division 1A. He used his connections to schedule big-time opponents like Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and even Alabama, when another famous graduate from Fordyce High School, Paul "Bear" Bryant, still stalked the sidelines.

"We've lost an icon in Coach Lacewell," said Tommy Walker, an ASU offensive lineman from 1980-83. "He definitely made an impact on a lot of people's lives at Arkansas State with his philosophy of hard work and dedication and relentless effort. Basically, anybody that was around him, he was such a positive influence."