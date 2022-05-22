Recall issued on Jif peanut butter Lincoln Memorial closed for cleanup

Recall issued on

Jif peanut butter

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON-- Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Jif's creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea and nausea.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Lincoln Memorial

closed for cleanup

The Washington Post

WASHINGTON -- The Lincoln Memorial was briefly closed Saturday morning on the eve of its centennial anniversary festivities after a graduation celebration left the site on the National Mall a bit of a mess, the National Park Service said.

"The Lincoln Memorial is closed this morning following a local university graduation celebration that left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne covering the steps," the park service said in a tweet shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. "We will reopen as soon as the area has been cleaned and made safe."

The park service did not name the university or the event, but at about 11:30 a.m. added: "Thanks to our facilities staff for the quick clean up this morning. The Lincoln Memorial is open. We appreciate your patience."

The iconic marble shrine to the nation's 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, was dedicated on May 30, 1922. The 100th anniversary of the dedication has been the subject of a monthlong series of events.

The schedule includes a free public ceremony at 10 a.m. today hosted by the Lincoln Group of DC, in partnership with the National Park Service to highlight in word and music the memorial's meaning to American society over the decades.

Ceremony participants will include Lincoln scholars Harold Holzer and Edna Greene Medford, Tuskegee University president Charlotte Morris, actor Steven Lang, performer Felicia Curry and a U.S. Marine Corps quintet.

The Lincoln Memorial, inspired by the Greek Parthenon, has become "the foremost place for people to gather or assemble or speak their mind to the government," National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said. "So, to have an event here, especially after two years of reduced visitation or people not traveling, it seems altogether fitting and proper in more ways than one."