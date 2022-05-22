State adds 293 covid-19 cases; death tally up by 6

The rise of covid-19 cases in Arkansas continued Saturday, though with fewer new cases recorded by the state Department of Health, as well as a decrease in the number of intensive care patients in hospitals with the illness.





The Health Department recorded 293 new cases Saturday, 22 fewer than Friday’s increase, but 74 more than the increase on May 14. Arkansas has seen 840,444 covid-19 cases since March 2020.

Active, or currently infectious, cases are still on the rise as new cases outnumber recoveries. The state added 650 new active cases from May 14 to Saturday, according to Health Department data. Saturday’s increase of 153 was 51 more than Friday’s.

Health Department Director Jennifer Dillaha said last week that BA.2.12.1, a more transmissible version of the omicron variant, appears to be responsible for the uptick.

Six new deaths of the coronavirus were recorded Saturday for the second consecutive day.

While hospitals are not required to report their covid-19 numbers to the Health Department on weekends and holidays, they reported four fewer covid-19 patients in intensive care Saturday. The total of 15 was tied with the number on April 26, April 30, May 1 and May 19 for the lowest since at least May 2020.

Hospitals reported no new covid-19 patients on Saturday, keeping the total at 63 from Friday. One more patient was put on a ventilator Saturday for a total of eight, according to Health Department data.

Pulaski County had the most reported new cases Saturday, with 68, followed by Washington County with 26, Benton County with 25 and Faulkner County with 22.











The number of covid-19 vaccines administered rose by 1,846 Saturday, 34 more than on Friday and 143 more than on May 14. In the past week, 10,389 shots were distributed, and 1,840 were booster shots. The Health Department recorded 335 boosters given Saturday.

After the recommendation of an advisory committee, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday evening recommended booster shots for children ages 5-11 who completed their initial two-dose series of the kid-sized version of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago.

According to a federal report, 46,155 Arkansas children ages 5-11 — or about 17% of the children in that age group — had been fully vaccinated as of the end of the second week of May.

According to Health Department data, 56% of Arkansans 5 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19.



