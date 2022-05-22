Third candidate joins Jacksonville mayor’s race

A third candidate has filed to run for mayor of Jacksonville.
Jeff Elmore -- who narrowly lost two City Council elections in the past four years -- filed Friday for mayor.
He joins current Mayor Bob Johnson and challenger Jim Moore, who filed Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, for mayor.
Elmore ran for City Council in 2018, losing by 5 votes in a runoff election against Kenny Elliott. Elliott later retired from the council, prompting a special election to fill the remainder of his term, in 2020. In that race, Elmore lost by 25 votes in a runoff special election to Mike Dietz.
The filing period for municipal elections in the cities of Jacksonville and Sherwood ends at noon Monday. The filing period for elections in other Pulaski County cities has not yet started.
Municipal, nonpartisan elections will be held Nov. 8, the date of the general election. Early voting will start Oct. 24.
Here is a list from the county clerk's office of people who have filed so far for Jacksonville and Sherwood elective office through the end of the business day Friday:
JACKSONVILLE
Mayor
Jeff Elmore
Bob Johnson (Incumbent)
Jim Moore
City Clerk/Treasurer
Susan Davitt (Incumbent)
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Mike Dietz (Incumbent)
Ward 2, Position 1
Kevin McCleary
Ward 3, Position 1
Reedie Ray (Incumbent)
Ward 4, Position 1
Mike Traylor (Incumbent)
Ward 5, Position 1
Joy Kinman
SHERWOOD
Mayor
Shane Foster
Brett Johnson
Mary Jo Heye-Townsell
Virginia Hillman Young (Incumbent)
(Heye-Townsell is the Ward 2, Position 1 representative on the Sherwood City Council.)
City Attorney
Steve Cobb (Incumbent)
City Clerk
Charlotte Watson
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
April Ford Broderick (Incumbent)
Ward 2, Position 1
Shelby Thomas
Meredith Townsend
Ward 3, Position 1
Beverly Williams (Incumbent)
Ward 4, Position 1
Timothy W. McMinn (Incumbent)
Kyle Wade
The offices up for election in Sherwood are Mayor, City Attorney, City Clerk, Treasurer, Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 1.
In Jacksonville, the offices open for election are Mayor, City Attorney, City Clerk/ Treasurer, and City Council (Wards 1 through 5, Positions 1), according to the city clerk's office.