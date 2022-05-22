TIME FLIES FOR GRADS

This is the 14th and final entry in a series honoring Jefferson County's class of 2022.

T aking the podium at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, Charlston Colen took a deep breath and did her salutatorian duty Friday night. She encouraged her fellow Pine Bluff High School graduates, each with a future ahead of them, to live in the now.

"Time flies, and I wish we had enjoyed every moment of our senior year a little bit more," Colen said.

Yet, the Pine Bluff class of 2022 conquered so much in their four years on West 11th Avenue. They were among the first to trek through a pandemic world, they endured snowstorms and stood up for added safety measures on campus and across town. They also saw their boys basketball team overcome challenges of the pandemic to win back-to-back conference championships and reach the 5A state semifinals twice.

"We've experienced some things that some others can't say they have in their high school years," Colen said. "However, because of these struggles, we are stronger as we persevered."

Friends and family turned out in groups of matching shirts, rooting on their favorite graduates, the atmosphere resembling a sporting event where they root on the hometown Zebras. It's an atmosphere valedictorian Braelyn Starks, who wore the Zebra stripes on the football field, took in one last time.

"Four years ago, we were just ninth-graders coming onto the large campus of Pine Bluff High School trying to find our way," Starks said. "And now, look. We're all amazing young men and women who are now about to embark on greatness. It wasn't in any way easy, but we are here."

In all, 157 students received diplomas, 18 of them (including Starks and Colen) honor graduates. Starks challenged his peers to resist the urge to give up on their goals.

"Just look back and tell yourself, I've been in this position before, and I made it out," he said.

