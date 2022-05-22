TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will host trainings on mental health first aid June 11 and June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events are free to attend, according to a news release.

The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS.

"Mental health first aid (MHFA) teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults," a spokesman said.

Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Agency announces new lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

• Monday -- 3 way meat sub sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, lite lemon cheese cake, and milk.

• Tuesday -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.

• Wednesday -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon brown sugar, and milk.

• Thursday -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream, and milk.

• Friday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

UAMS opens site to offer health services

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is opening its second Gap Services office at McGehee to provide free health services, as well as access to a food pantry, for residents of southeast Arkansas.

The public is invited to attend the open house from 11 to 3 p.m. May 25 at the new office at 1609 E. Ash St. The event will include tours of the facility and HIV testing will be offered with $10 incentives, according to a news release.

Peggy Woodson, a program manager in the College of Medicine's Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, Division of Research and Evaluation, will direct the office and be its sole staff member.

"As a lifelong resident of McGehee, I have always taken pride in my community as well as the people within the region," Woodson said. "Working with UAMS Gap Services allows me the opportunity to provide both evidence-based information to our young adults, as well as provide tangible resources to residents who may need any of our various services. I am truly excited to be a part of such an awesome organization."

The site will offer include preventive services for substance use disorder, rapid testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, general health screenings, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) digital health services, and access to the food pantry. Digital health services also will be available to all individuals who lack access to a computer and need to participate in virtual visits with a clinician or UAMS physician.

Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Details: Peggy Woodson at pdwoodson@uams.edu or (870) 200-2737.