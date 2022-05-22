Voting centers awaiting JPs’ nod

Jefferson County voters may still have to vote at their home polling locations on Election Day, months after the county Election Commission asked the Quorum Court to approve a method to allow voting from other sites.

Michael Adam, chairman of the Election Commission, said Friday the three-member panel has not received approval from the justices of the peace to establish voting centers. The commission in February drafted a resolution to ask the Quorum Court about the stations, which would allow each person to vote at a polling location most convenient to them rather than at the location corresponding to their address.

Adam did not clarify whether he expects to receive any approval before Tuesday's primary general election. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson could not be reached.

"We have asked for that approval," Adam said. "We have the capabilities. Our voting equipment will handle that. Not every poll site has the internet, but most of them are set up with the internet."

People voting in wrong precincts was a prevalent problem in past elections, Adam said in February, hence the request for vote centers.

Early voting at the Jefferson County Courthouse will conclude Monday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Through Thursday, 2,162 people have participated in early voting.

Polls by precincts will be open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To determine in which precinct you are voting, visit: voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview, and fill out the requested information.

Here are the federal, state and local races for Jefferson County electors:

DEMOCRAT

• U.S. Senate: Jack E. Foster, Dan Whitfield, Natalie James

• Governor: Jay Martin, Anthony "Tony" Bland, James "Rus" Russell III; Chris Jones; Supha Xayprasith-Mays

• Secretary of State: Josh Price, Anna Beth Gorman

• Jefferson County Tax Collector: Tax Collector Tony Washington, Justice Jimmy Lee Fisher Sr.

• Jefferson County District 1 Justice of the Peace: Justice Alfred Carroll, Herman Horace

• Jefferson County District 4 Justice of the Peace: Delton Wright, Justice Patricia Royal-Johnson

• Jefferson County District 6 Justice of the Peace: Justice Glenda Daniels, Margarette Williams

• Jefferson County District 13 Justice of the Peace: Edward Spears Sr., Justice Brenda Bishop Gaddy

• Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member: Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott

• Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member: Council Member Ivan Whitfield, Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier

• Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member: Council Member Steven Mays Sr., Cassandra Dean

Unopposed candidates

• U.S. Congress District 4: John White

• Attorney General: Jesse Gibson

• State Auditor: Diamond Arnold-Johnson

• Lieutenant Governor: Kelly Ross Krout

• State Treasurer: Pam Whitaker

• State Land Commissioner: Darlene Goldi Gaines

• State Senate District 8: Sen. Stephanie Flowers

• State Rep. District 64: Rep. Ken Ferguson

• State Rep. District 65: Rep. Vivian Flowers

• County Judge: Judge Gerald Robinson

• Circuit Clerk: Flora Cook-Bishop

• County Assessor: Gloria Tillman

• County Clerk: Clerk Shawndra Taggart

• County Coroner: Coroner Chad Kelley

• County Treasurer: Treasurer Vonysha Goodwin

• County Sheriff: Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

• Justice of the Peace District 2: Justice Reginald D. Adams Sr.

• Justice of the Peace District 3: Justice Reginald Johnson

• Justice of the Peace District 5: Lloyd A. Franklin II

• Justice of the Peace District 7: Justice Melanie Johnson Dumas

• Justice of the Peace District 8: Eric L. Hobbs

• Justice of the Peace District 9: Justice Cedric Jackson

• Justice of the Peace District 12: Shaunte McFarland

• Constable Dunnington Township: John Thomas

• Council Member Ward 2: Council Member Glen Brown Jr.

• City Attorney: Attorney Althea Hadden-Scott

REPUBLICAN

• U.S. Senate: Jan Morgan, Jake Bequette, Sen. John Boozman, Heath Loftis

• Attorney General: Leon Jones Jr., Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin

• Governor: Francis "Doc" Washburgn, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

• Lieutenant Governor: Chris Bequette, Sen. Jason Rapert, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Greg Bledsoe, Doyle Webb, Judge Joseph Wood

• Secretary of State: Eddie Joe Williams, Secretary John Thurston

• State Treasurer: State Rep. Mark Lowery, Sen. Mathew W. Pitsch

Unopposed candidates

• U.S. Congress District 4: U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman

• State Auditor: State Treasurer Dennis Milligan

• State Land Commissioner: Commissioner Tommy Land

• State Senate District 1: Sen. Ben Gilmore

• State Representative District 93: Rep. Mike Holcomb

• Justice of the Peace District 6: Robert Joey Mathews

• Justice of the Peace District 10: Justice Conley F. Byrd Jr.

• Justice of the Peace District 11: Justice Danny Holcomb

• Justice of the Peace District 12: Justice Ted Harden

• Constable Barraque Township: Constable Richard M. DeBill II

• Constable Bolivar Township: Jimmy R. Musgrove

• Constable Melton Township: Turner Doug Nowlin

• Constable Richland Township: Bruce Carman

• Constable Spring Township: Richard Victorino

• Constable Washington Township: Michael Odom

• Constable Jefferson Township: Scott A. Dunn

NONPARTISAN

• State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2: Judge Chris Carnahan, Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne, David Sterling

• State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6: Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker; Judge Gunner DeLay

• State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 7: Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood

• Circuit Judge, District 11-West Division 1: Judge Alex Guynn

• Circuit Judge, District 11-West Division 4: Jackie Harris, Sandra Young Harris, Risie R. Howard

• Prosecuting Attorney, District 11-West: Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter

• White Hall School Board Zone 4: Board President Raymond Jones, Whitney Brenke