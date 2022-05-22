Sections
ADVENTURES WITH ANIMALS

Who let the penguin out?

Animals in attendance for 1st day of Wild Wines VIP Night benefit by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:10 a.m.
Yvette Parker with Chef Todd and Kat Gold at Chef Ball on 3/15/2021 at University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Betty White, the Little Rock Zoo's newest penguin, was in attendance along with other animal ambassadors at Wild Wines VIP Night on April 26. The first event of the two-night fundraiser was held at Cafe Africa and the Civitan Pavilion on the Zoo grounds.

Other animals -- including a red-tail hawk, a pony, a hoot owl and a milk snake -- were escorted around the event throughout the evening allowing partygoers to get an up close look and photos with some of the zoo's ambassadors. Guests also enjoyed food from local restaurants paired with wines from O'Looneys Wine and Liquor. Music was by the Rodney Block Collective.

Wild Wines is hosted by the Arkansas Zoological Foundation and benefits the Zoo.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Who let the penguin out?

