22 Arkansans earn $2,500 scholarships

Twenty-two Arkansans have been named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

A panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors selected them from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

The selection committee appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

The National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners listed by their home town, and including their high school and their probable career field are:

Austin: Robert L. Hardister, Cabot High School, medicine.

Bentonville: Karina Batra, Bentonville West High School, computer science; Tejasv Bhatia, Bentonville High School, computer science; Emory J. Clifford, Bentonville High School, engineering; and Medhansh A. Sankaran, Haas Hall Academy, Bentonville, science/research.

Conway: Simon R. Marotte, Conway High School, psychology.

Farmington: Catherine L. Warren, Farmington High School, environmental engineering.

Fayetteville: Jessica Ann Lobb, Fayetteville High School, healthcare; Maya W. Maranto, Fayetteville High School, undecided; Isabella L. McGill, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, surgical medicine; and David J. Zhu, Fayetteville High School, medicine.

Jonesboro: Elise S. Knight, Valley View High School, biochemistry.

Little Rock: Jacob T. Collier-Tenison, Central High School, mechanical engineering (robotics); Alexander J. Fletcher, Episcopal Collegiate School, film production; Yashwant Gokarakonda, Central High School, neurosurgery; Amanda M. He, Central High School, nursing; Louis I. Wenger, Central High School, undecided.

North Little Rock: Gweneth J. Keith-Powell, Arkansas School For Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Hot Springs, biochemistry.

Rogers: Dylan M. Bealey, Rogers High School, public policy; Rachael B. Thumma, Bentonville High School, medicine.

Russellville: Margaret M. Stiritz, home-schooled, music.

Springdale: Christopher N. Henley, Providence Classical Christian Academy in Rogers, 0rthodontics.