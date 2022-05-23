Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

May 12

Erol Graviel Banuelos, 23, and Darlene Janet Servellon, 23, both of Rogers

James Edward Lee Barker, 34, and Amanda Marie Tarver, 33, both of Bentonville

Jefferson Felipe Chavarria, 28, and Diana Trejo-Villed, 26, both of Rogers

Logan Ryan Draeger, 25, and Amy Michelle Milam, 23, both of Chelsea, Okla.

Lucas Oren Handley, 37, Lebanon, Mo., and Meghan Elisabeth Driskill, 35, Centerton

Jimmie Lawrence Hollenback, 30, and Ashley Nicole Holcombe, 23, both of Olathe, Kan.

Ronnie Joe Honaker, 26, and Shawna Kay Gibson, 36, both of Lowell

Tyler Jay Humphrey, 22, and Lauryn Elizabeth Oldebeken, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Tracy Lynn Maker, 48, and Chanda Racheal Humble, 32, both of Centerton

Lucas Kahre Nitz, 26, and Kailee Dawn Thomason, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Jamie Lee Priest, 46, and Mallory Alexis Jackson, 35, both of Springdale

John Robert Shockley, 18, Garfield, and Mckynzee Jo Mae Talley, 21, Pea Ridge

William Henry Wilkerson, 76, Williford, and Jennie Lynn Adkins, 63, Centerton

May 13

Bobby Joe Baker, 48, and Victoria Isabelle Nordyke, 27, both of Bentonville

Kail Ray Bilbre, 20, Bentonville, and Destinee Nichole Griffith, 18, Huntsville

Austen Lee Boley, 23, Lowell, and Taylor Stephen Walker, 24, Centuria, Wis.

Cody Wayne Boyd, 24, Gentry, and Sasha BeAnn Dart, 33, Siloam Springs

Noah Caleb Comber, 23, and Victoria Aisling Peters, 26, both of Noel, Mo.

Roger Dean Duncan, 58, Salina, Okla., and Alta Gwendolyn Love, 60, Pryor, Okla.

Joshua David Eckert, 23, and Madeleine Elise Martin, 24, both of Burlington, Iowa

Harris Van Jones, 23, and Savannah Ho Pham, 23, both of Bentonville

Seamus Jude Kane, 30, and Madeline Corinne Prebil, 30, both of Washington, D.C.

Thomas David Pitts III, 24, and Ashton Nicole Morgan, 21, both of Bella Vista

Maksim Rodionov, 41, and Nicolle Desiree Brock, 33, both of Bentonville

Jacob Isaiah Torres, 23, and Sioux Dawn Schuelke, 26, both of Rogers

Thomas Alan True, 57, and Shelly Lynn Pattison, 49, both of Chanute, Kan.

Fabian Sebastian Valencia, 28, and Rachel Dianne Kyles, 29, both of Rogers

May 16

Berney Swinston George, 33, and Darlene Masayuki Skilling, 48, both of Decatur

Bryan Montoya Hendrix, 48, and Buffie Marie Wingerter, 45, both of Tonganoxie, Kan.

Kenny Martinez, 27, and Regan Elizabeth-Anne Flickinger, 24, both of Rogers

Christopher Scott Roberts, 31, and Lauren Katherine Taylor, 28, both of Bentonville

Adolfo Rodriguez Vega, 54, and Elvia Rosa Nelson Rodriguez, 50, both of Rogers

Zachary Michael Schuler, 27, and Ashley Lauryn Williams, 28, both of Rogers

Tyler Scott Simpson, 31, and Ashley Dawn Keeney, 31, both of Fayetteville

Brian David Talley, 26, and Tressah Sianna Meyer, 25, both of Bentonville

Nigel JB Treat, 35, and Nicole Roxanne Dale, 41, both of Rogers

David Joseph Walter, 29, and Hannah Elizabeth Todd, 28, both of Escondido, Calif.

Dallas Coby Wynn, 39, Siloam Springs, and April Nichole Cowan, 30, Rogers

May 17

Larry Don Brooks, 61, and Ann Marie Miller, 54, both of Rogers

Dalton Ross Evans, 27, and Haley Ann Hartman, 23, both of Garfield

Randy Lee Foreman, 30, and Jenna Grace Jarnagan, 23, both of Gentry

Ivan Christopher Graves, 23, Nashville, Tenn., and Taylor Delane Dodd, 23, Springdale

Brian Claude Haines, 59, Collinsville, Okla., and Deena Richelle Carruthers, 45, Sperry, Okla.

Drew Heston Kimble, 25, Tahlequah, Okla., and Mollee Elisabeth Cummins, 21, Inola, Okla.

Moises Mojica Guerrero, 33, and Karla Maria Cisneros-Deleon, 39, both of Rogers

Keith Alan Poor, 64, and Bianca Abigail Espinoza Portillo, 36, both of Rogers

Brian Paul Rankin, 48, and Brandy Lynn Rankin, 41, both of Gravette

Danielle Marie Roberts, 26, and Hailey Marie Mencl, 22, both of Rogers

Robert McGinnis Sorrell, 30, and Natalie Nicole Mueller, 33, both of Springdale

Zain Christian Thurman, 20, and Falon Marie Pruitt, 18, both of Rogers

John Carey Vest, 21, and Kathleen Leanne Neevel, 24, both of Siloam Springs

May 18

Gerardo Silvano Ayala-Galvan, 34, and Mariela Garcia-Araujo, 31, both of Springdale

Dylan Thomas Farnum, 36, and Sarah LaNae Baker, 34, both of Gentry

Jacob Andrew Goodman, 28, and Madison Paige Arnold-Loris, 24, both of Rogers

Martin Daniel Grisham, 21, and Mariah Faith Vaughan, 20, both of Bentonville

John Andrew Janasiewicz, 32, and Alexandra Nicole Scott, 32, both of Bentonville

Shawn Wesley Lamproe, 43, Gentry, and Geselle Nazol Cayanan, 49, Bentonville

Cody John Michael, 35, Bentonville, and Misty Marny Ewing, 49, Fayetteville

Marshall Eddie Moore, 22, Rogers, and Madison Kay Nobl, 22, Bentonville

Juan Ortiz Garcia, 44, and Christina Coenen, 53, both of Bella Vista

Brian William Potter, 47, Siloam Springs, and Jennie Butler, 44, Fayetteville

Matthew Taylor Reeves, 29, Rogers, and Marki Faye Helms, 31, Bentonville

Eldon Gene South Jr., 31, and Leila Wade Herron, 22, both of Rogers

Grant James Strobel, 27, and Sarah Grace Chambers, 25, both of Cave Springs