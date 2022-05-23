Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 9

Chili's

420 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink nearest fry station.

Noncritical violations: None

Happy Trails Corral Daycare

974 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Pizza Hut

903A N. Bloomington St., Suite 107, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Squeeze bottles of sauces on top of pizza prep table not labeled.

Pizza Hut

306 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One fan in walk-in freezer not working.

The Cafe On Broadway

123 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food in the reach in prep table is not holding at 41 degrees. Not all food is date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Employees not wearing effective hair restraints. Bakery employee left the bakery and washed hands in the three-compartment sink and dried them on a cloth towel. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.

Ziggywurst

214 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food on the lower portion of the two-door refrigerator and the lower portion of the reach-in cooler is not holding at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Customer to-go containers are stored facing up. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.

May 10

Bakery Cuscatleca

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 301, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Individually packaged portions of spices, red beans and crema Queso not properly labeled.

Catfish John's

601 Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

Harps-Deli/Bakery

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Some of the eight-piece packed chicken and some of the packaged meals in the customer grab-and-go case are not holding at 135 degrees or above. Repeat violation. Chicken salad in the three-door cooler and the display case is not at 41 degrees or below. Condensation from the customer side of the grab-and-go display case is dripping onto the food below. Water is collecting on the packaging.

Noncritical violations: Sushi chefs jumbo special are not labeled with ingredients as required. Food employee working with open food is only wearing a visor. Certified food protection manager documentation has not been assigned to an employee.

Harps-Food Store

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation has been assigned to an employee. Hand washing sink in the produce area if visibly dirty. Drains in the product three-compartment sink do not hold water. Facility is cutting fruit and the three-compartment sink needs to be in working order. Test strips at the produce three-compartment sink are no longer in good condition. Floor under the milk racks in the dairy walk- in cooler is visibly dirty, especially under the yogurt area. Repeat violation. Walk in freezer has a condensation leaks and excessive ice/frost buildup on the ceiling and dripping onto the floor and product. Some product is completely encased in ice. This is an ongoing issue.

Lifeway Christian School

351 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Growth in ice machine.

Yulianita's Mexican Restaurant

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 303, Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking paper towels.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. No permit posted. Permit expired.

May 11

Crepes And Omelets Cafe

401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Carton of eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer test strips available.

Highfill Mart-Food Store

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: Interior of the cappuccino machine if visibly dirty.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk in freezer. Walk-in floor has product and trash/debris under shelves.

Highfill Mart-Restaurant

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: No designated person in charge available at the time of inspection. Employee tried to contact the owner but he was not available. Wash hands anytime contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks. Packages of raw bacon stored above bottled beverages in the walk-in cooler. Store raw bacon below ready-to-eat foods or beverages. Bacon can be stored above raw shell eggs. Frozen pizza pockets and egg rolls were not fully heated to the temperature per manufactures instructions. Food in the hot case is not being held at 135 degrees or above (sausage biscuit-123 degrees, chicken-126 degrees). Food in the ""monster"" cooler are not at the correct temperature (sausage-45 degrees). Packaged egg rolls, pizza pockets, burritos, sausage patties, hamburger patties say to keep frozen. Items in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. No thermometer in the ""monster"" cooler. Unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food worker may not wear fingernail polish or artificial fingernails when working with exposed food. Employees not wearing proper hair restraints. Pizza cutter stored on the counter among personal items. Do not store facility items and personal items together. Employee coats and other personal items stored in various locations in the kitchen.

Holiday Inn

1803 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand drying towels provided at kitchen hand washing sinks. Open container of picante sauce being kept at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Kum & Go

816 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Midway Fair Food

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw ground beef being stored above ready-to-eat produce.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Special Care Preschool and Daycare

1003 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate available at time of inspection.

Thaden School

800 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Opened container of oat milk at 45 degrees in ice bath. Package says refrigerate after opening.

Noncritical violations: None

The Flavor Of Life

401 S. Bloomington St. Lowell

Critical violations: Deli turkey and ham being kept in prep table at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville

Critical violations: Refried beans in walk-in cooler prepared night before 74 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

May 12

Casey's

1791 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Black growth on curtain of ice machine.

Johnny Bruscos New York Style

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in cold hold unit (salad make table) were between 42-44 degrees (sliced turkey at 43 degrees, sliced cucumbers at 44 degrees, and cheese at 42 degrees).

Noncritical violations: No chlorine or quaternary test strips could be located during inspection.

Latte Da

808 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food manager left staff.

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Kolaches are not being disposed of within the four hour time frame that is documented. Facility is open between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Time documented is between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Multiple dead bugs in light fixtures over food prep areas. Dead flies are stuck in cobwebs hanging over food storage areas. Multiple buckets of icing/frosting are stored directly on the kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Walls, floors and ceiling have an accumulation of dirt, dust, cobwebs and food residue.

Pastafina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Employee washing dishes did not wash hands between dirty and clean dishes. Employees are not washing hands between glove changes. Meatballs in the hot holding well are at 107 degrees. Some stored above the water line in the pan. Some foods in both preparation tables are not at 41 degrees or below. Foods checked in the bottom of the small preparation table are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the hand washing sink in the kitchen. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food. Grease interceptor lid is off of the tank and evidence of water/grease on the ground surrounding the tank and vicinity.

Son's Cuisine

1201 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available at time of inspection. Bags of dry rice being stored directly on floor near door. Permit not posted.

The Gardens at Osage Terrace

3317 S.E. L St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of frost and ice in the front of walk-in freezer near door.

May 13

Kum & Go

3610 S.W. Regional Airport Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees prepping food are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Savoy Tea Company

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8152, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk in low boy refrigerator being kept at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 9 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 500 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Bentonville High School, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Chipotle, 2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Market-Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Market-Fuel Center, 810 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Bentonville High School North, 1801 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Bentonville West High School, 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton; Centerton Gamble Elementary, 1500 Gamble Road, Centerton

May 10 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 4200 JB Hunt Drive, Rogers; Casa Castillo, 148 Seba Road, Centerton; Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Grimsley Junior High School, 850 N. Vaughn Road, Centerton; Mosaic Pizza Company-Walmart, 5000 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Taco Bell, 608 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Walmart Market-Food Store, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

May 11 -- Big Lots, 210 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Building Bridges-Bentonville High School, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; One-Eyed Jack's Fine Tobacco Lounge, 2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 12, Bentonville; Staybridge Suites, 1801 S. 52nd St., Rogers

May 12 -- Harps Food Store, 404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista; Harps Food Store-Deli & Bakery, 404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista; Plaza At Highlands Crossing, 1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista; Primrose of Rogers, 650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers; The Dutch Oven On Wheels, 427 N. 37th Place, Rogers; Zobo Creamery, 700 S.W. 16th St., Bentonville

May 13 -- Lost Springs Golf Athletic Center, 3024 N. 22nd St., Rogers; Pinnacle 12 Theatre, 2100 Bellview Road, Rogers