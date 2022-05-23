Bentonville man sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual assault of 6-year-old girl

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Charles William Jennings, 79, pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault. Jennings was arrested Jan. 10, 2020.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she gave details of the abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Jennings to 16 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He will be required to register as a sex offender.