Calendar 5-23-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Election dates set, sample ballots online

Early voting continues at the courthouse through Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Election day, May 24, voting occurs at the polls (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart recently announced that sample ballots are now online for the election. Voters can go to www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview and enter their registration information to see their absentee or provisional ballot associated with the selected election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Monday, May 23

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library, according to a news release. The agenda includes recognition of Students of the Month, Above & Beyond Award Presentation, invoices and financial statement, handbook additions/revisions, administrators' reports, public comments and executive session.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County as well as other state parks, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

A&P finance panel to meet

The finance committee of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at noon May 23 at 623 S. Main St. on the second floor of the ARTSpace on Main, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Tuesday, May 24

Election day

Primary elections will be held at the polling sites May 24 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. May 24 via Zoom. The topic will be Alzheimer's/Dementia Disease and the speaker will be Cheryl D. Jackson-Golden, PhD, of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. She has more than 20 years of health care experience, including specialized training in dementia and Alzheimer's. Interested people may join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81945068345?pwd=eTNNcS9wVDVsNENpajJWRndNc05Mdz09. The meeting ID is 819 4506 8345 and passcode is 877288. Participants may also call +13126266799 (Chicago) or +19292056099 (New York) and use the same ID and passcode numbers. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency on Aging, (870) 543-6309.

Civic panel to meet

The conference call meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon May 24. To join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. They will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, May 24

Election board to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, called two board meetings, according to a news release. The board will hold an election day meeting on May 24 beginning at 7 a.m. The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to the release. The commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. May 25 at the election center. Agenda items include: public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker.) New business includes adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots, and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.

Wednesday, May 25

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St., on the second floor. Participants are asked to confirm their attendance. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

UAMS opens McGehee site

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is opening its second Gap Services office at McGehee to provide free health services, as well as access to a food pantry, for residents of southeast Arkansas. The public is invited to attend the open house from 11 to 3 p.m. May 25 at the new office at 1609 E. Ash St. The event will include tours of the facility and HIV testing will be offered with $10 incentives, according to a news release. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Details: Peggy Woodson at pdwoodson@uams.edu or (870) 200-2737.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, May 26

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. May 26 at Larry's Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The committee will review its last event and discuss plans moving forward in support of their candidates, according to a news release from David L. Singer, chairman.

County to host active

shooter drill

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the County Sheriff's Office, will conduct an active shooter drill for the county courthouse on May 26 at about 10 a.m. The drill will last no longer than two hours and the courthouse will be closed during the event, according to a news release.

Free legal clinic set for senior citizens

WILLS on WHEELS, a free legal clinic for low-income seniors will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 27 at the Strachota Senior Citizens Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. The legal clinic is sponsored by the Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release. Legal assistance will be offered for issues such as preparing Beneficiary deeds, affidavit of small estate, power of attorney, advanced directives, and guardianships of minors. Details: Center for Arkansas Legal Services, (501) 376-3423.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. May 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. May 25, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The office is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Through Friday, May 27

Agencies may request food, shelter funds

Jefferson County will receive $105,814 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs, according to a news release from the United Way of Southeast Arkansas. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds. Further information is available by contacting the United Way at (870) 534-2153 by May 27. A local board will determine how the Jefferson County funds are distributed to the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm

applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 1

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University. Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Beginning Friday, June 3

ASC hosts summer bash

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is kicking off summer with Art Rocks: Summer Bash from 5-10 p.m. June 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4. The fundraising event will feature music, food trucks, games, art demos, art auctions, karaoke, kid-friendly activities and other projects. The Summer Bash will be held at ASC's ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main St. The event is to celebrate the new facilities and to raise money for a renovation project at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Saturday, June 4

Master Gardeners' tour, plant sale set

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present the Luau Spring Demonstration Garden Tour along with a plant sale and fellowship fun day. The event is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. June 4 at their site near the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St., according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, June 4

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include June 4 -- Detroit Johnny and Company; July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Sunday, June 5

School Garden contest seeks entries

Entries are being accepted for the ninth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest through June 5. Winners will be announced in the fall of 2022 and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are sponsors. Applicants may be any school with a school garden in the 2021-2022 school year or is planning to start one in the 2022-2023 school year, according to a news release. The application is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2022.

Beginning Monday, June 6

ASC hosts Art Jr. Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Art Jr. Camp -- This camp combines beginner lessons in various mediums with an exploration of "Space and Time." This camp is from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10. It is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Wednesday, June 8

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp June 8 through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Saturday, June 11

Festival to host All Tomato Luncheon

The 63rd annual All Tomato Luncheon will be a feature of the 2022 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren. The luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 11 at the First Baptist Church Activities Center, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $12 and can be purchased from the Bradley County Extension Office. Tickets are limited, according to the release. The Pink Tomato Festival main events will be held June 10-11. Details: http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/bcptf .

Beginning Saturday, June 11

TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will host trainings on mental health first aid June 11 and June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events are free to attend, according to a news release. The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS. Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Beginning Monday, June 13

TOPPS announces summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 13-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Theater Sophomore Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. Sessions include: Theater Sophomore Camp -- This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Sophomore camp is open to ages 12-15 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Forestry scholarship

available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to

debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Underway

Inside dining set at

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.