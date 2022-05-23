EDITORIAL: Tomorrow’s the day

Here is a list of our endorsements in tomorrow's primary:

• FOR the library tax.

In November, voters in Little Rock overwhelmingly approved a 0.5-mill increase to the local property tax rate that supports the Central Arkansas Library System's operational budget. Nate Coulter, the system's executive director, says the library is now following through on a pledge from that election by asking voters to lower their mills on the capital budget from 1.8 to 1.3 mills while reissuing bonds.

This doesn't happen every day. Please take advantage of it, Long-Suffering Taxpayer.

• U.S. Senator in the Republican primary: John Boozman.

• U.S. Representative in the 2nd District in the GOP primary: French Hill.

• Governor in the Republican primary: Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

• Governor in the Democratic primary: Chris Jones.

• Lieutenant governor in the Republican primary: Leslie Rutledge.

• Attorney general in the Republican primary: Tim Griffin.

• State treasurer in the GOP primary: Mat Pitsch.

• Secretary of state in the GOP primary: John Thurston.

• Secretary of state in the Democratic primary: Anna Beth Gorman.

• State House of Representatives, District 71: Brandon Achor or Wes Booker. We can't make up our minds.

• State House of Representatives, District 73: Robert Steinbuch.

• State House of Representatives, District 92: Julie Mayberry.

• State Senate, District 17: Mark Johnson.

• Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 2: Chris Carnahan.

• Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 6: Gunner DeLay.

• Court of Appeals, District 6, Position 2: Wendy Wood.

• Prosecuting attorney in the 6th District (Pulaski and Perry counties): Will Jones.