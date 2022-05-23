ESPN's Biancardi names Hog signee top 2-way player

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi has named Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh the best two-way player in the nation in the 2022 class.

Walsh, 6-7, 200 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., finished the final ESPN rankings as a 5-star prospect, the No. 4 small forward and No. 11 overall prospect in the nation.

"Jordan gives attention and effort on both ends of the court," Biancardi said. "He’s productive on both ends. Not all players at the high school level concentrate on both ends of the floor. He brings an awareness to offensive execution, scoring, and second-chance points.

"Defensively, he takes pride into making stops."

Walsh was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, and has been invited to participate at the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship National Team training camp from May 26-June 2 in Houston.

He will join future Razorbacks and ESPN 5-stars Nick Smith Jr. of North Little Rock and Anthony Black of Duncanville, Texas, at the camp. They will be among 27 athletes vying for 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team.

The team will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.