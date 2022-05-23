Former Rogers police officer accused of animal cruelty after dead dogs found in home

ROGERS -- A former Rogers police officer is accused of abandoning her three dogs without water and food for months before the animals were found dead in a house, according to court documents filed Friday.

Jerri Michelle Beyard, 39, was arrested Wednesday in connection with three counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse. The charge is a felony. Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against her.

She was released Friday from the Benton County jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

Beyard admitted to police she abandoned her three dogs without food or water in the home from September until their bodies were discovered May 7, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Rogers police went May 7 to 1203 W. Linda Lane in reference to an animal complaint, according to the affidavit. The property manager told police he went to check the home because he believed the tenant had abandoned the property due to being several months behind on her rent, according to the affidavit.

The property manager said he hadn't been in contact with Beyard since January, the affidavit states. He told the officer he believed Beyard was a Rogers police officer.

The affidavit states Beyard was no longer an officer but was employed by the Police Department in a civilian capacity. Information on how long she was a police officer was not available Friday.

The property manager told the officer when he went in the home he discovered two dead dogs inside, according to the affidavit.

The officer spoke to neighbors, who told him they hadn't seen Beyard in four months. The officer photographed the dogs, whose bodies were extremely decomposed, the affidavit states.

A Rogers police detective and the property manager later went back to the residence and discovered a third extremely decomposed dog locked in a cage, according to the affidavit.

Beyard told the detective she did worry that someone would go to the house and discover what happened, according to the affidavit. The detective asked her why she didn't go back and get the dogs out even after they were dead, and Beyard said she didn't want to think about it at all.

Beyard's arraignment is scheduled for June 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.