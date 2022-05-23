• Skeet Jones, judge of Loving County, Texas, and three other men were arrested for stealing stray livestock and engaging in organized criminal activity after a yearlong investigation, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

• Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer, both 34, of Springfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and three other misdemeanor counts were dropped in exchange for their pleas.

• John Fetterman, Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, said he's "going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue," after a stay of more than a week at Lancaster General Hospital for a stroke.

• Kailina Mills, a Maine teacher whose LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergartners was removed from a state website, wrote in a social media post that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and the Department of Education "caved to pressure instead of standing up for some of the most vulnerable people, families, and students in Maine."

• William Norris, former sheriff of Clarke County, Ala., pleaded innocent to charges of making false statements to federally insured banks to receive loans for personal expenses including gambling debts while claiming the money was for his office.

• Lena' Black, who is Otoe-Missouria and Osage, said she was forced to remove an eagle feather attached to her mortarboard that she had been told would be allowed because of its cultural significance before her high school graduation ceremony in Broken Arrow, Okla.

• Chris Van Hollen, one of Maryland's U.S. senators, was discharged from George Washington University Hospital where he had been under observation after "a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear" and a spokesman for his office said he is now recovering at home and plans to return to the Senate to vote.