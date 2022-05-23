Shown who they are

For all of their posturing that they care about life, many Republican politicians regularly vote to harm life in multiple ways.

If you think Republican politicians care about life, why did many recently vote against a move to get formulas back to starving babies quicker, all the while railing that Joe Biden isn't doing anything to solve the shortage?

If you think they care about life, why are they so ready to keep affordable health care unavailable to millions of children and families and to limit WIC and SNAP benefits that decrease the child hunger rates across the country? And why are some poised to abolish access to contraception (even to married individuals) that could greatly decrease the number of unwelcome pregnancies?

If you think they care about life, when they simply offer "thoughts and prayers" after every mass shooting, followed by zero actions to curb the access to such means of massive death from the hands of hateful boys and men, how do you rationally believe that myth?

If you think they care about life, why do so many tout "Great Replacement Theory" rhetoric that creates the very hatefulness and grievance that causes said massacres? And why did many vote against a bill condemning white supremacy and neo-Nazis?

If you think regulations don't save lives, remember the factory women who put radioactive paint on glow-in-the-dark watch faces and who often died gruesome deaths from their exposure. (That's just one of many reasons I appreciate many regulations. Temporarily shuttering Abbott Labs to keep tainted formula out of the mouths of babies is another.)

If you think they care about anything but consolidated power, you are sadly mistaken.

What could be more telling? They have shown us who they are. Don't reward them with your vote!

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Look past the obvious

I totally agree with the recent letter from Stella Burgess about candidate Sarah Sanders' idea to eliminate state income tax. Sounds great, but what's the plan to replace it? She probably doesn't have a clue--it just sounds good to say that. I'll bet that idea came from Daddy, whose name she continues to use for obvious reasons. From what I can see, she's done nothing on her own.

Instead of the rush to eliminate the income tax, I suggest that first, all the small, petty taxes be considered for elimination or reduction. How about finishing the elimination of the sales tax on food, or doing away with the annual personal property tax we pay on vehicles and other property forever? Or maybe the sales tax on used vehicles (sales tax was already paid once on all these vehicles) could be ended. And how about directing some of the tax revenue being generated from pot sales and new gambling operations to help replace these taxes? That's revenue the state never had before. Is it being used wisely?

Yep, Sanders is only looking at what's easy to say to get votes. A real leader needs to look past the obvious. Sanders is no leader.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

How to pay the piper

When I was finishing school and preparing to take a pretty good job, my department chair pulled me aside for a talk that was chock-full of advice.

"You're going to run into lots of factions in this job," he said. "Don't buy into any of them. Don't be anyone's boy." His wise words are coming back to me now, these four decades later.

It seems as though every Republican candidate wants to be Trump's boy. First there was J.D. Vance in Ohio, who changed his "never-Trump" tune and became Trump's boy in order to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Then there was Alex Mooney in my native state of West Virginia, who defeated the hardworking and respected David McKinley for the Republican nomination for the House by becoming Trump's boy.

Here in Arkansas we're overrun with Trump's boys. Mrs. Sanders, her gender identification notwithstanding, is clearly Trump's boy. All of John Boozman's advertisements make it clear that he's Trump's boy. Mr. Bequette is evidently miffed that he's not Trump's boy.

So here's my question: How are all of these Trump's boys going to have to pay the piper? What kinds of lies, fraud, insurrection, and grifting, which emerge from Mr. Trump with great regularity, will they have to support if they are elected?

DAVID JOLLIFFE

Fayetteville