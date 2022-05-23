• Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that she's engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts, a marketing professional she met over a decade ago while they were undergraduates at Boston University. The pair got engaged last month in her family's hometown in Puerto Rico, the Democratic congresswoman confirmed to Insider and later on social media. A self-described democratic socialist, Ocasio-Cortez upset Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in the 2018 primary and prevailed in 2020 over opponents including former CNBC broadcaster Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. Roberts appeared in a documentary in which he discussed his support for the career of Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx-born former bartender who represents Queens. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ocasio-Cortez recently spoke in support of organizers spearheading the successful union drive at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y. She also supports a bill banning stock trading by members of Congress and their families. In November, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

• Pop star Rihanna and rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child. The couple had a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13, according to TMZ. The child's name is not yet known. No other details were made available. Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' request for confirmation. The couple surprised fans in late January when they announced the pregnancy with a series of baby bump photos on Instagram. Rihanna made headlines throughout her pregnancy for flouting traditional maternity style with her revealing looks. In April, she was tapped as Vogue's cover star and was immortalized in marble in May when a sculpture of the nine-time Grammy winner's pregnant figure was erected at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The first-time parents were the guests of honor at their rave-themed baby shower days after Rocky's arrest at Los Angeles International Airport last month for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November incident. TMZ reported that they most recently stepped out together during Mother's Day weekend to grab dinner at Giorgio Baldi.