GOLF

Cone claims win in KC

Trevor Cone birdied the closing hole at Blue Hills for a 2-under 70 and a one-stroke victory over Taylor Montgomery in the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo. It was the second Korn Ferry Tour win for the 29-year-old Cone, who has played the circuit since 2018. He finished at 16-under 272. MJ Daffue (72) was third, two shots back. Sam Stevens, who began the day with a one-shot lead, dropped shots on three of his first five holes and made five more bogeys on the back nine to shoot 77. He finished six shots back. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth shot a 70 and finished at 6-under 282. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) closed with a 69 and finished with a 5-under 283. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) also completed the tournament at 5-under 283 after a final round of 75. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Sunday to finished with a 2-over 290.

MOTOR SPORTS

Red Bull goes 1-2 in Spain

Nothing was going right for Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix: the wind had blown his car off course, his Red Bull was struggling, and top rival Charles Leclerc seemed headed for a sure victory. His fortunes turned when Leclerc lost power and his Ferrari suddenly sputtered to a near stop. Then Verstappen's own Red Bull team intervened by ordering Sergio Perez to get out of Verstappen's way. The reigning Formula One champion went from from minimizing damage Sunday to winning the race and reclaiming the points lead. "Not an easy start to the race, but we turned it around," Verstappen said after his fourth win of the season, third consecutive. Then the Dutchman thanked Perez, who might have won himself but settled for second when Red Bull issued team orders. Perez took over the lead after Leclerc, who started from the pole and led the first 27 laps, lost power. But with 17 laps remaining, Red Bull told him to get out of Verstappen's way. "It's unfair but OK," said Perez, who was denied the ability to race for his third career F1 victory. The stakes were too high for Red Bull and Verstappen, who trailed Leclerc by 19 points ahead of the race but now holds a six-point advantage in defense of his first world championship.

BASEBALL

Bassitt getting $8.6M

New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has an $8.65 million salary this season as past of a one-year contract. Bassitt is guaranteed $8.8 million as part of the deal, which avoided an arbitration hearing set for today. The deal includes a $19 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. If the option isn't exercised by both sides, the 33-year-old right-hander would become eligible for free agency after the World Series. Bassitt is 4-2 with 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season, striking out 49 and walking 13 in 48 2/3 innings.

HOCKEY

Police called to quell threats

Local police were called to investigate threats against the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri after a contentious Game 3 at the Enterprise Center, an Avalanche spokesman said Sunday. Kadri drew the ire of St. Louis fans Saturday when he caused a collision that injured Blues goalie Jordan Binnington less than seven minutes into Colorado's 5-3 victory. Binnington did not return, and the Blues said he would be out for the remainder of the series. Kadri also accused Binnington of throwing a water bottle at him while he was doing a postgame interview. On Sunday afternoon, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had spoken to Kadri and said Kadri "has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in."