



Obfuscation is our game.

Your goal is to recognize a word you know very well. My goal is to make you doubt.

Today's noun, verb and/or adjective has three letters. Its second letter is represented by 110 in ASCII, Unicode and UTF-8.

? ... ? ... ?

Got it already? No? I will give you more clues. The word means ...

◼️ A kind of point.

◼️ The part you have that you are expected to hold up.

◼️ To murder.

◼️ A type of zone.

Know the word? No? How about ...

◼️ As far as you can go.

◼️ Fanny.

These two should help:

◼️ A kind of football lineman.

◼️ Death.

No? OK, last clue:

◼️ The point at which the love you take is equal to the love you make.

I'll print the answer May 30, but email if you'd like your affirmation today.

D'oh! I almost forgot. May 16's answer was "slop."

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



