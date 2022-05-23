OPINION | A WORD: Little game’s sneaky clues aim to confuse Arkansans, but not too much

Obfuscation is our game.
Your goal is to recognize a word you know very well. My goal is to make you doubt.
Today's noun, verb and/or adjective has three letters. Its second letter is represented by 110 in ASCII, Unicode and UTF-8.
? ... ? ... ?
Got it already? No? I will give you more clues. The word means ...
◼️ A kind of point.
◼️ The part you have that you are expected to hold up.
◼️ To murder.
◼️ A type of zone.
Know the word? No? How about ...
◼️ As far as you can go.
◼️ Fanny.
These two should help:
◼️ A kind of football lineman.
◼️ Death.
No? OK, last clue:
◼️ The point at which the love you take is equal to the love you make.
I'll print the answer May 30, but email if you'd like your affirmation today.
D'oh! I almost forgot. May 16's answer was "slop."
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com