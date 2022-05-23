OPINION | HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY





Happy birthday May 23: Visionary powers will be at a high this year. You'll fantasize consistently in one direction, then you'll see your world change shape to fit your dream. You have a talent for getting people charged up. You'll lead, manage and inspire groups. Your power will be reflected in the sizes of the smiles of the people around you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll make a significant dent in a big project. You won't finish it all in a day, but at this rate you'll get to the next milestone ahead of schedule and be celebrated for your timing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Maybe there's an obstacle in the environment to complicate this journey, but it's more surmountable than the internal limits you have in place. These are self-created, and once you discover them, they will be self-eliminated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Everything around you has the potential to spend your attention, which is a finite resource. Cutting just one thing will allow you to spend your attention in your preferred way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Falling in love is a wonderful sensation. Whether you're falling for a person, place or activity, it's the same rush, accompanied by music only you and your love can hear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Feelings have a way of forcing you to deal with them today. Tamp them down in one situation and they'll find a way to burble up in another. Treat it like a project. It will be worth whatever time it takes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have questions, and the people around you will have the obvious answers. Go wide. Throw the problem out to the universe at large. You'll love the variety pack of possible solutions that comes back to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your moral sense makes it painful for you to do anything but the right thing ... so long as you know what that is. Today's situation doesn't make it obvious. If you decide not to decide yet, it's a fine decision indeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Be a little selfish with your time now or you could be snagged into a strange obligation. If you take on too much, or the wrong thing, you'll become reacquainted with the amorphous weightiness known as dread.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your brain is firing brilliantly. Ask yourself to solve a problem and you will. Aim your bold fantasies at the future; shoot your brilliant imaginings into the sky.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): No one is you. People fulfill similar roles and jobs and have other facts in common, but you're the only one bringing it all together in your particular way, and that is your power. Lean into your uniqueness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To carry out the strategy best for your particular strengths, you will need to prepare differently from the way the others are. There's no need to show anyone, though nosy competitors would love to know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While the people around you may not get along with one another so well now, you'll be on friendly terms with everyone. You've gotten this far by not taking sides, and you'll do well to remain neutral.

LAST DAY OF MARS CYCLE

On this, the last day of a Mars cycle, we note that control is an illusion, not a solution. Oddly enough, the need to control things and people often gets in the way of managing life like a boss. Seek a comprehensive understanding of the nature of things to align them properly and harness their power to a particular end.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

This Alaskan native famously lived in her car while she worked the coffee houses of California with her unique voice and acoustic guitar. Happy Birthday, Jewel, the versatile Gemini who is masterful in many different genres of music including folk, country, pop and opera; she even yodels. Jewel has her natal sun, moon and Mercury all in the versatile, intelligent sign of the twins.



