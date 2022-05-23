100 years ago

May 23, 1922

BERRYVILLE -- W. M. Smith, teacher in English in the Green Forest High School, has been notified of the Progressive Teacher, published in Chattanooga, Tenn., that Miss Lou Kendall, one of his pupils, has been awarded third prize in the "Joan of Arc" contest, which closed May 1. This contest was open to the teachers and pupils of the public schools of the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. The contest was promoted by the Progressive Teacher through the courtesy of Dr. William Thompson, fellow of the Royal Geographical Society of Great Britain.

50 years ago

May 23, 1972

• The State Supreme Court Monday affirmed an adoption order from Logan Chancery Court. "This sad story arises from birth of a child out of wedlock to appellant Vonda Kathleen Bradford, aged 23, and adopted by appellees Mr. and Mrs. Glen Fitzgerald," Associate Judge Conley Byrd wrote in the unanimous opinion. Justice Byrd said Ms. Bradford signed the necessary papers two days after the child was born, but then intervened in court and resisted the final order of adoption. She then appealed the adoption order to the Supreme Court...Justice Byrd said the record showed that Miss Bradford had had a previous child out of wedlock, who lived with her in the home of her mother and father. "When it became apparent that she was going to have another child, her mother and stepfather informed her that she could not bring the child into their home," he said.

25 years ago

May 23, 1997

• The president of the Gateway Technical College at Batesville is disputing the findings of a consultant's report which alleges that "intolerable work conditions" have caused high turnover at the college during the past three years. The report was prepared for the board of trustees by Dr. Dale S. Cowgill of Learning and Development Inc. in Little Rock. In a letter to former and present school employees, Cowgill said that his company was hired by college trustees to determine the reasons behind high employee turnover since January 1994 and to recommend ways to minimize future turnover. The report, issued in April, stated that most former employees and half of the current employees complained of dictatorial and intolerable working conditions.

10 years ago

May 23, 2012

• The North Little Rock School District's plan to hire a new superintendent for the coming 2012-13 school year was in doubt Tuesday, the day after applications were due for the position now held by Ken Kirspel. Dorothy Williams, president of the North Little Rock School Board, said Tuesday evening that a board consultant assisting in the search for a chief executive had expressed reservations to her about whether enough of the applicants have the characteristics the board previously identified as desirable in the candidates.