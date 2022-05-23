Peer group honors charter school

Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff Elementary took home three awards from the Arkansas Charter Schools Conference on May 11 in Little Rock.

Brianna Reynolds was named Charter School Teacher of the Year, Principal Jherrithan Dukes was honored as Leader of the Year and the school received the Elevate Award as the top elementary school for academic performance.

"Proud and honored are understatements for the emotions that I have right now," Dukes said, crediting his family, friends, staff, students and their families for their support.

"I am blessed to have an amazing AP [assistant principal] and administrative staff. Thanks, Tim Scott and Tommie Lowe," Dukes said. "I am blessed to have a Senior Leadership Team that supports and trusts me as a leader! I have a squad of principals and academic leaders that have been collaborating and helping me since day 0. I have truly been blessed on this educational journey. I often times ask God to show me a sign if I'm where he needs me and today he did just that!"

In December, Friendship was ranked among the top 10 elementary schools in Arkansas for statewide English language arts growth, based on ACT Aspire test performance, in a report by the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy.