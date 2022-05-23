Pujols hits 2 HRs, Molina pitches as Cards romp

PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit two home runs to boost his career total to 683, then caught the warmup tosses when catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals' 18-4 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Molina gave up home runs to Yoshi Tsutsugo and Jack Suwinski and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals' three-game sweep. But it was not all fun and games for St. Louis. Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.

After Matz exited, Angel Rondon (1-0) entered to strike out Ke'Bryan Hayes with his first pitch. Rondon allowed just one hit in five innings for his first win in the majors, striking out four and walking three.

Exactly a week after Pujols took the mound for the first time in his big league career, Molina got his turn with St. Louis ahead 18-0. Pujols was behind the plate to warm up his longtime teammate in-between innings.

Harrison Bader also homered for the Cardinals, who had a six-run second against Bryse Wilson (0-3).

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive home runs against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and Chicago edged Arizona to avoid a four-game series sweep.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 3 Sandy Alcantara (4-2) pitched a six-hitter and Miami beat Atlanta.

METS 2, ROCKIES 0 Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless tie with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and New York extended its streak of rebounding from losses by beating Colorado.

NATIONALS 8, BREWERS 2 Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and Washington broke out of its hitting slump in a victory over Milwaukee, which lost Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning.

PADRES 10, GIANTS 1 Manny Machado set a career high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits, and surging San Diego completed a three-game sweep of San Francisco.

PHILLIES 4, DODGERS 3 (10) Max Muncy's two-run fielding error in the 10th capped a wild late-inning sequence and allowed Philadelphia to beat Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 1 Shohei Ohtani hit a 443-foot leadoff home run and Mike Trout added a home run while getting three hits and two RBI in Los Angeles' victory over Oakland.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 2 Jose Altuve hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and a double, Jose Urquidy (4-1) tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and Houston defeated Texas.

ORIOLES 7, RAYS 6 (11) Rougned Odor had his second game-winning at-bat in three days as Baltimore edged Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 8, MARINERS 4 (10) Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, lifting surging Boston past Seattle.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 2 Rookie Alex Faedo (1-1) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as Detroit topped Cleveland.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 6 Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota's comeback from a six-run deficit against Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 3-5, YANKEES 1-0 Johnny Cueto pitched six more scoreless innings, AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking home run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth and Chicago beat New York in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Andrew Vaughn and Reese McGuire each hit run-scoring singles in the eighth inning before Tim Anderson followed with a three-run home run to allow the White Sox to complete the sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep.