South Arkansas volunteer fire department treasurer sentenced to 3 years probation in theft case, must pay $14,241 in restitution

A member of the White Oak Lake Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to theft of public benefits over $2,500, according to court documents.

John Lewis, 71, of Chidester was sentenced to three years probation as part of a plea deal, the documents, filed on May 19 in the 13th Circuit Court, state.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lewis must pay $14,241 in restitution to the Fire Department.

According to court documents, on July 13, 2021, 13th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogers requested an investigation into the misuse of funds from the Fire Department. Arkansas Legislative Audit conducted an investigation from January, 2016 through December 31, 2020.

Receipts, bank statements, invoices and other records were examined, and personal interviews were conducted, records state.

Lewis was the treasurer for the fire department during the time period investigated.

According to court records, the audit found the following discrepancies:

- $12,955 for 96 undocumented ATM withdrawals that appeared to have been made by Lewis

- $1,088 in payments to various businesses without adequate documentation

- $102 in fuel purchases instead of mileage reimbursements, for the fire chief's personal vehicle when it was used for Fire Department purposes.

- $96 in disbursements for Christmas party expenses

According to the report, several debit card charges were marked out on copies of the 2019 bank statements. Analysis of the statements obtained directly from the bank indicate that many of the these blacked out statements correspond to the undocumented ATM withdrawals.

According to State Police, Lewis acknowledged taking the funds for his personal use. Records say Lewis told authorities that in December of 2020 he told the Fire Chief Cecil Hooks that the records "were really messed up" and offered to pay the money back at a rate of $100 per month until he could sell his house and pay back all the money.

According to the affidavit, Lewis said he would take the department debit card, withdraw money and then put the money in his account. He stated he "just come up on bad times and did the wrong thing."