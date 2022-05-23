State sports brief

TENNIS

Arkansas' Rice to compete in NCAA Championships

University of Arkansas graduate student Tatum Rice is headed to Champaign, Illinois for the NCAA Singles Championships

The tournament begins today and runs through Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Complex, hosted by the University of Illinois.

Rice will face Carmen Corley of Oklahoma in the round of 64 at 6:30 p.m. Central today. The Hot Springs native is ranked No. 61 in the latest ITA rankings, earning her an at-large selection for the individual tournament.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Rice was a All-SEC first-team selection and earned SEC Player of the Week honors earlier this year after clinching the match win over Vanderbilt. She has accumulated a 12-10 record in singles at the No. 1 position for Arkansas, going 8-8 against nationally-ranked opponents this season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services